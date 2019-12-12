KCP Distributes KOCOWA on Android TV

The Korea Content Platform (KCP) LLC, a joint venture between the three leading Korean broadcasters (KBS, MBC, and SBS), will now deliver KOCOWA's Korean entertainment programs to Android TV users. KOCOWA offers current programming direct from Korea and the best library content of Korean dramas, romantic comedies, and variety series all with premium quality English subtitles.

KOCOWA answers the strong demand for K-Drama (Korean TV series), K-Variety Shows, and K-Pop in the United States. Providing access through Google Play on Android TV supports KCP's goal to deliver KOCOWA content to consumers across multiple platforms, while also reaching new audiences. After the success of the direct-to-consumer app on Google Play for mobile devices and the KOCOWA Youtube channel, the launch on Android TV fully integrates KOCOWA into Google's TV ecosystem.

"Android TV has an energetic base of video engaging customers that seek unique and entertaining content. We are very pleased to be part of Android TV's growing content and app ecosystem," said KCP CEO, KunHee Park. "KOCOWA is being well received by US consumers and the addition to Android TV validates our programming value and will make KOCOWA available to their users seeking high-quality English subtitled drama and variety content."

Since its inception, KOCOWA has been leading the way in Korean entertainment in America. The platform is best known for its daily uploads of current content direct from Korea and all with premium English subtitles. KOCOWA dramas are available within 6 hours after their original airtime in Korea, MAKING IT the preferred place for fans to watch their favorite programs as soon as possible. An overwhelming majority of KOCOWA viewers in the US are diverse, younger than 30 years of age, and female. The combination of these factors, amongst others, are what make KOCOWA's titles like, "The Masked Singer" and "The Good Doctor," the international successes they are today. The partnership with Google's Android TV will be ideal for capturing the attention of viewers IN SEARCH OF something new and exciting.

A sampling of KOCOWA's top Korean titles include:

· Running Man

· Failing In Love

· Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

· Extra-Ordinary You

About KCP and KOCOWA

The Korea Content Platform (KCP) is a joint venture between the three major television broadcasters in Korea (KBS, MBC, and SBS). KCP launched KOCOWA, a leading subscription online video provider, offering the latest Korean entertainment for all audiences in the Americas, including the United States and Brazil. KOCOWA provides the most robust lineup of Korean Drama & Variety content to the United States with all programming subtitled in English and Portuguese. KOCOWA has the most sought out Korean content with availability on multiple devices, and recently surpassed 4 million subscribers on YouTube. KOCOWA is also currently available for subscription via other Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPDs) in the Americas. For more information visit www.kcpglob.com.





