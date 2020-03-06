Julie Bowen Will Lead RAISED BY WOLVES on CBS

Variety reports that longtime "Modern Family" star Julie Bowen has joined the cast of "Raised by Wolves," a new comedy on CBS.

In the show, a very successful and fiercely independent crisis manager's (Bowen) world is turned upside down when she decides to let someone into her life for the first time-an 11-year-old girl who she adopts and raises with the occasional help of her fragile, nervous wreck of a sister.

Bowen plays Frankie Wolfe, who is described as a successful, totally put-together powerhouse whose aggressive, blunt-talking style belies the damage incurred by literally being raised by Wolfes.

In addition to "Modern Family," Bowen is known for roles on "Ed," "Boston Legal," "Weeds," "ER," and "Lost."

Read the original story on Variety.





