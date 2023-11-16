Julianne Moore-Led MARY & GEORGE to Stream on STARZ With Nicholas Galitzine

STARZ has acquired the U.S. and Canada rights to “Mary & George”, an audacious historical psychodrama starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), about a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of KING James I.

Based on a scandalous true story, the seven-part limited series is created by acclaimed playwright D.C. Moore (“Killing Eve,” Temple) and is produced by Hera Pictures (The End We Start From, Temple) in association with Sky Studios. “Mary & George” is set to debut in 2024 as a STARZ original in the U.S. and Canada.

“‘Mary & George’ is the perfect complement to STARZ’s provocative slate and we’re thrilled to partner with Sky Studios to bring this extraordinary series to U.S. audiences,” said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks for STARZ. “We can’t wait for the world to discover THE UNTOLD STORY of Mary Villiers, who mastered the art of sexual and political conquests in a male-dominated society. And to have Julianne leading this remarkable cast is a dream.”

Julianne Moore plays Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who in 17th century England molded her beautiful son, George, to seduce KING James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become one of the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors.

Nicholas Galitzine plays her son, George Villiers, a naïve romantic who alongside his ruthless mother was prepared to stop at nothing to get to the top. Tony Curran (“Mayflies”) stars as KING James I, the target of Mary & George’s seductive scheming.

The ensemble cast includes Nicola Walker (The Split, Unforgotten), Niamh Algar (The Wonder, Malpractice), Trine Dyrholm (The Legacy, Queen Of Hearts), Sean Gilder (Sherwood, Slow Horses), Adrian Rawlins (Living, Chernobyl), Mark O’Halloran (The Miracle Club, The Virtues), Laurie Davidson (Masters of the Air, Guilty Party), Samuel Blenkin (Atlanta, The Witcher: Blood Origin), Jacob McCarthy (SAS: Rogue Heroes, The Tragedy of Macbeth), Tom Victor (Consent), Alice Grant (Anthem at Almeida Theatre), Amelia Gething (Emily, The Amelia Gething Complex), Mirren Mack (The Nest, The Witcher: Blood Origin), Rina Mahoney (Happy Valley, Cobra) and Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin, The Outfit).

“Mary & George” is produced by Hera Pictures in association with Sky Studios.The series is written by D.C. Moore (Killing Eve, Temple), inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s nonfiction book The King’s Assassin. Liza Marshall is executive producer for Hera Pictures alongside D.C. Moore, Oliver Hermanus and Julianne Moore. Hermanus (Living, Moffie) also helms the series as lead director. Sam Hoyle serves as executive producer for Sky Studios.

The deal was brokered by Sky Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.

Watch a first look here:



