Jude Law Will Lead THE AUTEUR Miniseries From Taika Waititi

Variety reports that Jude Law will star in "The Auteur," an upcoming limited series from executive producer Taika Waititi.

"Jojo Rabbit" and "Thor: Ragnorak" director Waititi is expected to direct several episodes of the series. Law will also executive produce.

The series is told from the point of view of an eccentric "auteur" played by Law. It is described as a satire on Hollywood.

Law currently stars in "The New Pope." He recently appeared on film in "Rhythm Section," and in "The Nest."

Waititi just won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit."

Read the original story on Variety.





