Joywave Will Release New Album 'Permanent Pleasure' In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed indie rock band Joywave have announced their long-awaited fifth studio album, Permanent Pleasure, will be released on May 17.

The band REVEALED the official artwork and track list alongside the release of their new single, “Scared,” from the forthcoming album. The accompanying music video, directed by Dimitri Basil, features the misadventure of the band's enigmatic feline companion.

Permanent Pleasure was written by Joywave (Daniel Armbruster, Paul Brenner, Joseph Morinelli), produced by Armbruster, and recorded at The Joycave (Rochester, NY) and the University of Rochester's Gavett Audio Studio.

While fans wait for Permanent Pleasure to be unleashed into the world in May, Armbruster offered a glimpse into the album's thematic universe saying, "Permanent Pleasure. A decade in the sunbeam. A unique vantage point. Our job has become to sit and think. To experience and react. The album is really 10 thoughts from Joywave's beam. We've blown apart the cohesiveness of Cleanse and brought back more variation in sonic palette while simultaneously making a guitar and string forward record (less keys), but we've kept the advances in songwriting we've made along the way. It's a bit more all over in the way How Do You Feel Now? was but with the songwriting we've come to be known for over the last several albums. I think most of the lyrics are taking place in the light as well, not loads of metaphors. Quite a bit more personal. The album is Joywave's ‘whatever we want to do, whenever we want to do it' at its best, and we loved the idea of the temporary state of the band name maturing into this album title.”

Armbruster also shared his inspiration behind new single “Scared,” “When I was growing up, every song about intimacy from the male perspective was oozing with confidence and sexual prowess. That just never felt honest or real to me and I wanted to make something for the next person growing up. It's ok to not feel like that. Everyone's experience is unique and different. There's not something wrong with you. Hopefully, the song can add some balance to the intimate musical universe.”

Joywave's latest single release and album announcement follow their triumphant sold-out North American tour run with Two Door Cinema Club, underscoring their reputation as a powerhouse live act and cementing their show as a must-see experience.

About Joywave:

Since their formation, Rochester-based band Joywave, have released a series of visionary mixtapes, EP's and 3 critically acclaimed albums: 2015's HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW?, 2017'S CONTENT (Top 10 Billboard Heatseeker debut) and 2020's POSSESSION.

Career highlights include a #1 hit with Big Data's RIAA latinum certified single, “Dangerous (Feat. Joywave),” along with a string of multi-format hits, including “Destruction,” “Tongues” and “It's A Trip!” Joywave has proved just as prolific and popular on the road, with sold-out headline tours, show-stealing sets at high-profile festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella, Firefly, BottleRock, Riot Fest and the UK's Reading/Leeds, and touring with The Killers, Bastille, Young the Giant, PVRIS, Foals, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Smashing Pumpkins and more.

Their 4th studio album, CLEANSE, was released February 2022 and later that year they released their first live album, Live.

(Photo credit: Grant Spanier)