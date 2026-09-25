Joy Division Releases ETERNAL (LIVE), First Official Live Collection

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Joy Division has released Eternal (Live), the band's first-ever official collection of live concert recordings, available to order now via Warner Music.

Years in the making, the release from the band brings together audio from 16 live performances across 14 CDs, meticulously sourced from audience recorded cassettes, soundboard tapes and broadcast recordings, all mastered at Abbey Road Studios.

Eternal (Live) documents some of Joy Division's most significant live performances of their career, including two previously unreleased shows, Hope & Anchor and Acklam Hall, and three previously unheard recordings, The Factory, Lyceum, Moonlight Club (April 2). It also features the band's final live performance, at High Hall Birmingham in 1980, where they played Ceremony for the first and last time on stage.

There are two DVDs featuring over 2 hours 30 minutes of live shows, including the previously unseen Plan K, Brussels concert and two concerts and soundcheck from The Apollo Theatre, Manchester that have only been partially released on VHS (in 1982) and a brand new edit of Joy Division - A Malcolm Whitehead Film.

Housed in a 12' x 12' lift-off lid box with artwork by Warren Jackson, Peter Saville, Howard Wakefield and Brett Wickens, the cover photography is Sirius Through a Defocused Telescope, 2023 by Wolfgang Tillmans. Eternal (Live) is completed by a 16 page booklet, including personal notes by Simon Armitage and photography by, amongst others, Anton Corbijn and Kevin Cummins.

Tracklist

CD1: Hope And Anchor, London **Previously unreleased**

1 Exercise One

2 She's Lost Control

3 Shadowplay

4 Leaders Of Men

5 Insight

6 The Only Mistake

7 Disorder

8 Glass

9 Digital

10 Warsaw

11 Transmission

12 I Remember Nothing

13 Interzone

14 Ice Age

Recording date: 1st March, 1979. Audio source: Mixing an audience recording by Jonathan Crabb, with a second audience recording (taper unknown). Both recordings previously unheard.

CD2: Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham

1 Exercise One

2 She's Lost Control

3 Shadowplay

4 Leaders Of Men

5 Insight

6 Disorder

7 Glass

8 Digital

9 Ice Age

10 Warsaw

11 Transmission

12 I Remember Nothing

13 No Love Lost

Recording date: 14th March, 1979. Audio source: 'Exercise One' from a sound desk recording, the rest of the show is a matrix of the sound desk recording and an audience recording by Malcolm Whitehead.

Acklam Hall, London **Previously unreleased**

14 Disorder

15 She's Lost Control

16 Shadowplay

17 Wilderness

18 Insight

19 Candidate

20 Digital

Recording date: 17th May, 1979. Audio source: An audience recording by Jonathan Crabb

CD3: The Factory, Manchester **Previously unheard recording**

1 Dead Souls

2 The Only Mistake

3 Insight

4 Candidate

5 Wilderness

6 She's Lost Control

7 Shadowplay

8 Disorder

9 Interzone

10 Atrocity Exhibition

11 Novelty

12 Transmission

Recording date: 13th July, 1979. Audio source: A previously unheard sound desk recording.

CD4: YMCA, London

1 Dead Souls

2 Disorder

3 Wilderness

4 Autosuggestion

5 Transmission

6 Day Of The Lords

7 She's Lost Control

8 Shadowplay

9 Atrocity Exhibition

10 Insight

Recording date: 2nd August, 1979. Audio source: Sound desk recording.

CD5: Futurama One Festival, Leeds

1 I Remember Nothing

2 Wilderness

3 Transmission

4 Colony

5 Disorder

6 Insight

7 Shadowplay

8 She's Lost Control

9 Atrocity Exhibition

10 Dead Souls

Recording date: 8th September, 1979. Audio source: An audience recording by Duncan Haysom.

CD6: Les Bains Douches, Paris

1 Passover

2 Wilderness

3 Disorder

4 Love Will Tear Us Apart

5 Insight

6 Shadowplay

7 Transmission

8 Day Of The Lords

9 Twenty Four Hours

10 Colony

11 These Days

12 A Means To An End

13 She's Lost Control

14 Atrocity Exhibition

15 Interzone

16 Warsaw

Recording date: 18th December, 1979. Audio source: Radio broadcast recording, France Inter.

CD7: Paradiso, Amsterdam

1 Passover

2 Wilderness

3 Digital

4 Day Of The Lords

5 Insight

6 New Dawn Fades

7 Disorder

8 Transmission

9 Love Will Tear Us Apart

10 These Days

11 A Means To An End

12 Twenty Four Hours

13 Shadowplay

14 She's Lost Control

15 Atrocity Exhibition

16 Atmosphere

17 Interzone

Recording date: 11th January, 1980. Audio source: Radio broadcast recording, VARA.

CD8: Effenaar, Eindhoven

1 Love Will Tear Us Apart

2 Digital

3 New Dawn Fades

4 Colony

5 These Days

6 Ice Age

7 Dead Souls

8 Disorder

9 Day Of The Lords

10 Autosuggestion

11 Shadowplay

12 She's Lost Control

13 Transmission

14 Interzone

15 Atmosphere

16 Warsaw

Recording date: 18th January, 1980. Audio source: An audience recording.

CD9: The Warehouse, Preston

1 Incubation

2 Wilderness

3 Twenty Four Hours

4 The Eternal

5 Heart And Soul

6 Shadowplay

7 Transmission

8 Disorder

9 Warsaw

10 Colony

11 Interzone

12 She's Lost Control

Recording date: 28th February, 1980. Audio source: Sound desk recording.

CD10: The Lyceum, London

1 Incubation **Previously unheard recording**

2 Wilderness **Previously unheard recording**

3 Twenty Four Hours **Previously unheard recording**

4 The Eternal **Previously unheard recording**

5 Heart And Soul **Previously unheard recording**

6 Love Will Tear Us Apart **Previously unheard recording**

7 Isolation **Previously unheard recording**

8 Komakino **Previously unheard recording**

9 She's Lost Control **Previously unheard recording**

10 These Days

11 Atrocity Exhibition

12 Heart And Soul Soundcheck

13 Incubation Soundcheck

14 Komakino Soundcheck

15 Isolation (Instrumental) Soundcheck

16 Isolation Soundcheck

Recording date: 29th February, 1980. Audio source: Sound desk recording (tracks 1-10), matrix sound desk / audience recording by Duncan Haysom (track 11), audience recording (tracks 12-16).

CD11: The Moonlight Club, London, 2nd April, 1980

1 Sound Of Music

2 Wilderness **Previously unheard**

3 Colony **Previously unheard**

4 Love Will Tear Us Apart **Previously unheard**

5 A Means To An End **Previously unheard**

6 Transmission **Previously unheard**

7 Dead Souls **Previously unheard**

8 Sister Ray

Recording date: 2nd April, 1980. Audio source: Track 1 audience recording by Andy Hooper, tracks 2-8 (mostly) unheard desk recording (except Sister Ray, which was on Still).

3rd April, 1980

9 Love Will Tear Us Apart

10 Glass

11 Digital

12 Heart And Soul

13 Isolation

14 Disorder

15 Atrocity Exhibition

16 Atmosphere

Recording date: 3rd April, 1980. Audio source: Audience recording by Andy Hooper.

CD12: Winter Gardens, Malvern

1 Disorder

2 Wilderness

3 Twenty Four Hours

4 Heart And Soul

5 Atmosphere

6 Love Will Tear Us Apart

7 Isolation

8 Interzone

9 She's Lost Control

10 Girls Don't Count (with Section 25)

Recording date: 5th April, 1980. Audio source: An audience recording by Tim Bayes.

CD13: Ajanta Theatre, Derby

1 Dead Souls

2 Wilderness

3 Digital

4 Insight

5 Passover

6 Heart And Soul

7 Isolation

8 These Days

9 Transmission

10 She's Lost Control

11 Colony

12 Girls Don't Count (with Section 25)

Recording date: 19th April, 1980. Audio source: An audience recording by Tim Bayes.

CD14: High Hall, Birmingham

1 Ceremony

2 Shadowplay

3 A Means To An End

4 Passover

5 New Dawn Fades

6 Twenty Four Hours

7 Transmission

8 Disorder

9 Isolation

10 Decades

11 Digital

Recording date: 2nd May, 1980. Audio source: Sound desk recording. Track 1, first minute taken from audience recording (recordist unknown).

DVD1

1 Joy Division - A Malcolm Whitehead Film (2026 edit)

2 She's Lost Control - Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham, Recording date: 14th March, 1979

3 Shadowplay - Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham, Recording date: 14th March, 1979

4 Leaders Of Men - Bowdon Vale Youth Club, Altrincham, Recording date: 14th March, 1979

5 Transmission - Something Else, BBC TV, Recording date: 15th September, 1979

6 She's Lost Control - Something Else, BBC TV, Recording date: 15th September, 1979

Plan K, Brussels, Recording date: 16th October, 1979

7 Love Will Tear Us Apart [Original 1979 Audio Version]

8 Wilderness [Original 1979 Audio Version]

9 Disorder [Original 1979 Audio Version]

10 Colony [Original 1979 Audio Version]

11 Insight [Original 1979 Audio Version]

12 Twenty Four Hours [Original 1979 Audio Version]

13 New Dawn Fades [Original 1979 Audio Version]

14 Transmission [Original 1979 Audio Version]

15 Shadowplay [Original 1979 Audio Version]

16 She's Lost Control [Original 1979 Audio Version]

17 Atrocity Exhibition [Original 1979 Audio Version]

18 Interzone [Original 1979 Audio Version]

19 Wilderness [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

20 Disorder [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

21 Colony [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

22 Insight [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

23 Twenty Four Hours [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

24 New Dawn Fades [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

25 Transmission [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

26 Shadowplay [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

27 She's Lost Control [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

28 Atrocity Exhibition [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

29 Interzone [2026 Reconstructed Audio Version]

DVD2

Apollo Theatre, Manchester, Recording date: 27th October, 1979

1 Dead Souls

2 Wilderness

3 Colony

4 Autosuggestion

5 Love Will Tear Us Apart

6 Shadowplay

7 She's Lost Control

8 Transmission

Apollo Theatre, Manchester, Recording date: 28th October, 1979

9 Sound Of Music

10 Shadowplay

11 Colony

12 Day Of The Lords

13 Twenty Four Hours

14 Disorder

15 Walked In Line

16 I Remember Nothing

17 Transmission + Soundcheck, Apollo Theatre, Manchester, October 1979

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