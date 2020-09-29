Joy Behar, Lorraine Bracco & More Set For Guild Hall Benefit

Dylan McDermott, Susie Essman, Rachel Dratch, Robert Klein & more will appear.

A handful of hilarious and talented performers are set to take part in a special theatrical event on October 25 at 8pm that will stream as a virtual benefit for beloved Hamptons venue Guild Hall: A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays by Joy Behar will feature the premiere of five short, comedic pieces performed by Emmy-winner Joy Behar, Oscar and Emmy-nominee Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), Dylan McDermott (Emmy-nominated this year for Netflix's Hollywood), Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), SNL alum Rachel Dratch, Tony and Emmy-nominee Robert Klein, Oscar-nominee Bob Balaban (Broadway revival of A Delicate Balance, original Broadway runs of Speed the Plow and Plaza Suite, the films of Christopher Guest), Oscar and three-time Tony Award-nominee Brenda Vacarro (Midnight Cowboy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Chris Bauer (The Wire, True Blood), Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why, Indebted, Wings), Brynne Amelia Ballan, Irene Sofia Lucio, Albert Peterson, Linda Smith, Paul Hecht, and Danny Hoch.

The evening will also benefit two other non-profit orgs, The Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, and The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. The price to view is $75 per household; virtual tickets can be purchased online at www.GuildHall.org/JoyBehar, ticket buyers will be emailed a link to the private Youtube Live feed beginning 24 hours before showtime. Directed by John Gould Rubin, the plays/casts for the evening are:

"God & Bernadette" featuring Lorraine Bracco, Chris Bauer, Brynne Amelia Ballan, and Brenda Vaccaro: a pre-teenage girl ruffles the feathers of a nun.

"Get Me Teresa Caputo" featuring Dylan McDermott, Brenda Vaccaro, Robert Klein, and Irene Sofia Lucio: a woman wants to settle a score with the dead.

"Pearl Has a Visitor" featuring Susie Essman, Bob Balaban, Steven Weber, and Albert Peterson: a thirteen-year-old boy learns a few things from a famous comedian.

"Greasing the Squeak" featuring Rachel Dratch, Linda Smith, Paul Hecht, and Danny Hoch: a new neighbor poses a dilemma and a solution.

And a solo piece titled "I Started Slow" featuring Joy Behar.

Guild Hall, one of the first multidisciplinary centers in the country to combine a museum, theater, and education space under one roof, was established in 1931 as a gathering place for community where an appreciation for the arts would serve to encourage greater civic participation. For nearly nine decades, Guild Hall has embraced this open-minded vision and provided a welcoming environment for the public to engage with art exhibitions, performances, and educational offerings. Art and artists have long been the engine of Guild Hall's activities and the institution continues to find innovative ways to support creativity in everyone.

The mission of the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center is to offer the highest quality educational and enrichment programs for our children and youth. The Center provides educational and enrichment after-school programs. We have teen programs, college prep, SAT classes, and are developing a vocational training program for young adults. We want to level the playing field for our underserved, community of color. We are a lifeline for working families. Teaching those we serve, to become good citizens and supporting our families. Our food pantry that served 70 pre-COVID per month, is now serving over 700 per week. Our Thinking Forward Lecture Series, "Equality Matters in the Hamptons" is for the entire community. It educates and opens hearts and minds to important conversations.

Hope is delicious at the JBJ Soul Kitchen, a non-profit community restaurant with a social mission to enrich and empower lives through food, advocacy, and community. Unlike pay what you want community restaurant models, the JBJ Soul Kitchen is a Pay It Forward community restaurant where dignity and respect are always on the menu. Paying guests donate a minimum of $20 for a three-course meal, which goes toward meals for guests in need. Guests unable to pay are invited to enjoy a meal and learn how volunteering at the restaurant can help support their individual and family needs-from access to available resources in the community through our partner network to tasty meals in a warm and friendly atmosphere. JBJ Soul Kitchen is a program of the JBJ Soul Foundation. For locations and hours, please visit www.jbjsoulkitchen.org

