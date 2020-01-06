Josie Totah Will Lead SAVED BY THE BELL Revival

Variety reports that Josie Totah will play the lead in the upcoming "Saved by the Bell" revival.

Totah is known for her role on Mindy Kaling's "Champions." She also starred on "Glee" and in "Spider Man: Homecoming."

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles from the original series on the revival.

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state - including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

Totah plays Lexi, who is described as a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High, who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.

Read the original story on Variety.





