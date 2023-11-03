Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY

West Side Story alum Josh Andrés Rivera will play Aaron Hernandez in Ryan Murphy's new installation of American Sports Story.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Rivera will play the former NFL star in the series following his journey from being the New England Patriots tight end to a convicted murderer that took his own life. The series will examine his legacy and where it stands in the culture of American sports.

Patrick Schwarzenegger has also joined the series as Tim Tebow.

Josh Andrés Rivera was seen as Chino in Steven Spielberg's recent film adaption of West Side Story. He was previously seen in the ensemble in the national tour of Hamilton.

He joins his West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler in the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay and Jesse Grant