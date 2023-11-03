Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY

Rivera will play the former NFL star in the series following his journey from being the New England Patriots tight end to a convicted murderer.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 3 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 4 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY

West Side Story alum Josh Andrés Rivera will play Aaron Hernandez in Ryan Murphy's new installation of American Sports Story.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Rivera will play the former NFL star in the series following his journey from being the New England Patriots tight end to a convicted murderer that took his own life. The series will examine his legacy and where it stands in the culture of American sports.

Patrick Schwarzenegger has also joined the series as Tim Tebow.

Josh Andrés Rivera was seen as Chino in Steven Spielberg's recent film adaption of West Side Story. He was previously seen in the ensemble in the national tour of Hamilton.

He joins his West Side Story co-star Rachel Zegler in the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay and Jesse Grant



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch a First Look at IDs LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 Photo
Video: Watch a First Look at ID's LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20

Watch an exclusive clip from ID’s LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20, an unfolding true crime docuseries event from executive producer Octavia Spencer. With narration from Spencer, LOST WOMEN OF HIGHWAY 20 is a gripping documentary that asks poignant questions of our society’s treatment of women – then and now. Watch the video!

2
ABC News Announces Coverage For One Year Until Presidential Election Photo
ABC News Announces Coverage For One Year Until Presidential Election

The series kicks off on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” with a new ABC News/Ipsos poll on the mood of the nation, issues voters care about most, and how satisfied they are with their choices of presidential candidates. The series will continue with coverage led by ABC News’ political team through Wednesday.

3
Peacock Will Officially Stream Uncensored Versions of All Future Bravo Reunions Photo
Peacock Will Officially Stream Uncensored Versions of All Future Bravo Reunions

Following success with uncensored reunions of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Vanderpump Rules, Peacock and Bravo are partnering to provide this additional benefit to its avid viewers.

4
NBC Unveils Holiday Season Schedule With Barry Manilow, Dolly Parton & More Photo
NBC Unveils Holiday Season Schedule With Barry Manilow, Dolly Parton & More

Viewers can once again look forward to a robust slate of their favorite specials including the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” and several others. New programming for 2023 includes “Christmas at the Opry,” hosted by Grammy Award-winning country superstar Wynonna Judd, “Christmas at Graceland” and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Adele to be Honored With Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by The Hollywood ReporterAdele to be Honored With Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by The Hollywood Reporter
Video: Brenda Lee Celebrates 65th Anniversary of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' with New Music VideoVideo: Brenda Lee Celebrates 65th Anniversary of 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' with New Music Video
Calvin Harris to Headline the 2024 Pegasus World CupCalvin Harris to Headline the 2024 Pegasus World Cup
ONE Musicfest 2023 Shatters Records and Ignites Piedmont Park in Atlanta With 100K in AttendanceONE Musicfest 2023 Shatters Records and Ignites Piedmont Park in Atlanta With 100K in Attendance

Videos

Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial Video
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING