Jordan Peele's CANDYMAN Adds Nathan Stewart-Jarrett & Colman Domingo

Deadline reports that Broadway's Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo have joined Jordan Peele's Candyman reboot. Nia DaCosta directs.

The original movie followed the urban legend of the titular character and starred Tony Todd as Candyman, a former slave turned artist who fell in love and with a white woman and fathered a child during the late 1800s. Because of this forbidden relationship, his lover's father hired a lynch mob to kill him. He was smeared with honey and bees attacked him. He was burned to death and his ashes were scattered upon what became the present-day the Cabrini-Green housing project. The story of his death became an urban legend and by saying his name five times in the mirror, he comes and murders you.

Stewart-Jarrett played Belize in the Tony Award-winning 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America, and starred in British TV dramas "Misfits" and "Utopia." Domingo was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in Kander and Ebb's The Scottsboro Boys, and recently wrote the book for SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. He's known for his television appearances on "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Euphoria."

