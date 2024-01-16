Jonny McGovern's HEY QWEEN! Returns As A WOW Presents Plus Original Series

World of Wonder announces TODAY that the popular drag-focused talk show “Hey Qween!'' will be returning as a WOW Presents Plus original series this January.

The new iteration of “Hey Qween!” revamps the original format as a RuPaul's Drag Race companion series where returning host Jonny McGovern will interview the eliminated queens from each episode of season 16. “Hey Qween!” will premiere on January 22 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, with each episode airing at 2pm PST / 5pm ET on Mondays following Friday's RuPaul's Drag Race.

“Hey Qween!” began airing in 2014 on YouTube where hosts Jonny McGovern and the late Lady Red Couture would sit down with the world's leading queens and queer celebrities to kiki, play games, and discuss their careers as a whole. The new rendition of “Hey Qween!” on WOW Presents Plus brings the series back after a two-year hiatus where Jonny will conduct the first TV interview with each eliminated queen of season 16.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to bring Hey Qween! to WOW Presents Plus! Our iconic series not only has a new home but a new format too,” says series host Jonny McGovern. “Teaming up with WOW gives us access like we've never had before to immediately talk to each of the eliminated queens from the upcoming season of Drag Race US so we get the tea first… and served piping hot! I hope these Season 16 queens are ready for some cutting up and kiki-ing because I'm ready for them!"

"We are thrilled to bring Jonny McGovern's iconic series HEY QWEEN! to WOW Presents Plus,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “Jonny will have full access to interview the Season 16 queens and be able to talk about this incredible season of Drag Race in real time every Monday! Joining forces for the first time we are taking this legendary series to the next level in every possible way, this ain't your mama's HEY QWEEN!"

“Hey Qween!” will join WOW Presents Plus' robust library of over 1,500 hours of content, including WOW Presents Plus original series, WOW-produced documentary films, and the entire international Drag Race franchise – spanning 17 different countries including UK, Canada, Philippines, Spain, France, Down Under, Holland, Chile, Italy, Belgium, Thailand, Sweden, Mexico and more.

About World of Wonder:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 33 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, Banff's Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.