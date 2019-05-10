Jonathan And Drew Scott Talk New HGTV Series PROPERTY BROTHERS: FOREVER HOME

After helping scores of clients buy and renovate properties in the Emmy'-nominated series Property Brothers, HGTV's Jonathan and Drew Scott are on a new mission to overhaul unremarkable houses into dream homes that the families will never want to leave. In Property Brothers: Forever Home, premiering Wednesday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the power twins find couples who are settled in their home but need the brothers' expertise to make it perfect. To unlock each home's full potential, Jonathan and Drew will completely remodel the house to suit the families' needs and wishes.

"In one episode, a homeowner held back tears as she explained that her teenage daughter wanted to have friends over but was too embarrassed by the rundown state of her home," said Jonathan. "The parents wanted to renovate but didn't know where to start and needed our help."

"The transformations Jonathan and I do not only change the way people live in their homes but also the way they feel about them," added Drew. "That is the hook of Forever Home."

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME? consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.





Related Articles View More TV Stories