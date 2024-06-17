Jon Stewart Returns To THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Ronny Chieng and Desi Lydic co-hosting Tuesday and Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with the episode available on Paramount+ the next morning. Stewart will continue to host alongside The Daily Show’s News Team, including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black with new additions Troy Iwata, Grace Kuhlenschmidt and Josh Johnson.

Note - The Daily Show will be dark on Wednesday, June 19th in observance of Juneteenth.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

Mon, June 17 (Tonight): Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (promoting book “White Poverty: How Exposing Myths About Race and Class Can Reconstruct American Democracy”)

Tues, June 18: Rosalind Chao (actor - promoting Netflix series “3 Body Problem” and “Sweet Tooth”)

Wed, June 19: Dark (Juneteenth)

Thurs, June 20: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (actor - promoting FX series “The Bear”)

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.

