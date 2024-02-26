Jon Stewart & Michael Kosta Host THE DAILY SHOW This Week

Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Michael Kosta Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT and on Paramount+ the following morning.
Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Michael Kosta Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT and on Paramount+ the following morning.
Stewart will continue to host every Monday through the 2024 election cycle with The Daily Show’s all-star roster of correspondents and contributors sharing hosting duties, including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black.
Additionally, sharing the latest installment of the digital series “After the Cut,” which is the next iteration of The Daily Show’s Emmy-award-winning digital series “Between the Scenes.” In the latest installment, host Jon Stewart answers a question from the audience and discusses “dying” TV vs. social media here.
The EMMY® award-winning late-night franchise will continue to expand and build on its legacy of election coverage, visiting key states and both conventions, bringing different perspectives and deep-diving on a wide range of issues.
The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.
Videos