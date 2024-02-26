Jon Stewart & Michael Kosta Host THE DAILY SHOW This Week

Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show desk tonight followed by Michael Kosta Tuesday - Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT and on Paramount+ the following morning.

Stewart will continue to host every Monday through the 2024 election cycle with The Daily Show’s all-star roster of correspondents and contributors sharing hosting duties, including Ronny Chieng, Desi Lydic, Jordan Klepper and Michael Kosta alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black.

The guest lineup for THIS WEEK includes:

Mon, Feb 26 (Tonight): Murtaza Hussain (The Intercept) & Yair Rosenberg (The Atlantic/MSNBC Contributor)

Tues, Feb 27- Kwame Alexander (author, educator, & speaker - promoting book “This is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets”)

Wed, Feb 28 - Sloane Crosley (author - promoting book “Grief is for People”)

Thurs, Feb 29 - Rex Chapman (former NBA player and podcast host - promoting memoir “It’s Hard for Me to Live with Me”)

Additionally, sharing the latest installment of the digital series “After the Cut,” which is the next iteration of The Daily Show’s Emmy-award-winning digital series “Between the Scenes.” In the latest installment, host Jon Stewart answers a question from the audience and discusses “dying” TV vs. social media here.

More About “After the Cut”: The series gives fans a glimpse into the spontaneous conversations between The Daily Show and the in-studio audience after the camera cuts

The EMMY® award-winning late-night franchise will continue to expand and build on its legacy of election coverage, visiting key states and both conventions, bringing different perspectives and deep-diving on a wide range of issues.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+, CC.com and the CC App. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.