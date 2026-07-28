John Mulaney Reveals Nine-Night NYC Comedy Tour Ending at Madison Square Garden

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John Mulaney used an exclusive appearance on TODAY on July 28 to reveal his most ambitious live comedy undertaking yet: nine shows in nine nights across New York City, a run he is calling "Mulaney Takes Manhattan." The announcement came just weeks after Mulaney became the first comedian to headline a show at Chicago's Wrigley Field on July 11.

The New York run is built around scale and variety, with Mulaney set to perform in venues that range from the intimate to the massive, each promising special guests and what has been described as a new experience every night. The stretch begins at the Comedy Cellar and works its way up through some of the city's most storied stages before closing at the largest arena in Manhattan.

According to details shared around the TODAY appearance, the nine-night run will begin Jan. 7, 2027 at the Comedy Cellar, followed by Blue Note on Jan. 8, Joe's Pub on Jan. 9, Bowery Ballroom on Jan. 10, the MUSIC BOX Theater on Broadway on Jan. 11, Beacon Theatre on Jan. 12, Carnegie Hall on Jan. 13 and Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 14, before wrapping up at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 15.

The pairing of small clubs like the Comedy Cellar and Joe's Pub with landmark venues such as Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden gives the run a built-in narrative arc, tracing a path from where stand-up comedians typically start out to the biggest stage in the city. Additional details on tickets and the tour were pointed to beyond the TODAY segment itself.

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