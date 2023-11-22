John Leguizamo To Appear on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW

Sharing a programming note that Emmy Award winning actor & comedian John Leguizamo will appear on Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW tonight at 11PM ET/PT. Tonight’s episode of THE DAILY SHOW is hosted by Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper.

Leguizamo, who guest hosted the show in March, will return to lend his voice to a special segment where he will discuss how Univision’s election coverage impacts Spanish speaking viewers and voters.

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world.

The Daily Show redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms (including Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and @DailyShowDogs), has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise showcases its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society. And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it’s clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.