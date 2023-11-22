John Leguizamo To Appear on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show airs tonight at 11PM ET/PT.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 4 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals

John Leguizamo To Appear on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW

Sharing a programming note that Emmy Award winning actor & comedian John Leguizamo will appear on Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW tonight at 11PM ET/PT. Tonight’s episode of THE DAILY SHOW is hosted by Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper.

Leguizamo, who guest hosted the show in March, will return to lend his voice to a special segment where he will discuss how Univision’s election coverage impacts Spanish speaking viewers and voters.

More about The Daily Show:

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world.

The Daily Show redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms (including Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and @DailyShowDogs), has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise showcases its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society. And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it’s clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Apples SPIRITED Movie Musical Returns to Theaters This Weekend Photo
Apple's SPIRITED Movie Musical Returns to Theaters This Weekend

Apple Original Films' holiday musical comedy, “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer is coming back to theaters for a limited theatrical run this weekend. The sing-along version of “Spirited” invites fans to get into the holiday spirit by belting out tunes composed by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

2
Photos: Inside the U.K. Premiere of WISH With Ariana DeBose & More Photo
Photos: Inside the U.K. Premiere of WISH With Ariana DeBose & More

Welcoming Ariana DeBose (voice of Asha), songwriter Julia Michaels and filmmakers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones, the event is among a host of premieres happening around the world in recent days. Check out the photos from the U.K. premiere of WISH now!

3
Complete INDIANA JONES Collection Box Set Out in March 2023 Photo
Complete INDIANA JONES Collection Box Set Out in March 2023

The five-CD set includes every score from the Lucasfilm “Indiana Jones” 42-year franchise, composed by legendary five-time Academy Award®-winning John Williams. The definitive collection will be available for pre-order now, and includes the renowned “Raiders March” from “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

4
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Photo
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Dancing With the Stars shook it off with a night full of performances to the tunes of Taylor Swift. Dancing to songs from '1989,' 'Reputation,' 'Fearless,' 'Folklore,' 'Midnights,' and 'Lover,' watch videos of Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Harry Jowsey, Jason Mraz, and more dancing to Taylor Swift now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents PlusPandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents Plus
THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey HallTHE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announces Special Performers For Toronto's Massey Hall
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney MusicalsInterview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HAMILTON