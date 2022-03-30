John Legend, Carrie Underwood & More to Perform at the Grammys

The Recording Academy® has added additional performers for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® with J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic, and Carrie Underwood. Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will be performing in special segments that will showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the GRAMMY Awards® telecast.

Live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Previously announced performers include Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, and Rachel Zegler.

J Balvin is nominated this year for Best Música Urbana Album (Jose), bringing his total career nominations to four.

Silk Sonic is up for four GRAMMY Awards, Record Of The Year ("Leave The Door Open"), Song Of The Year ("Leave The Door Open"), Best R&B Performance ("Leave The Door Open"), and Best R&B Song ("Leave The Door Open").

Seven-time GRAMMY winner Carrie Underwood is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean) and Best Roots Gospel Album (My Savior).

First-time nominees Maverick City Music are up for four nominations, Best Gospel Performance/Song ("Wait On You"), Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song ("Jireh"), Best Gospel Album (Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition), and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (Old Church Basement). Chandler Moore of the group is also nominated as a songwriter for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song ("Man Of Your Word").

GRAMMY winner Aymée Nuviola is nominated this year for Best Tropical Latin Album (Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso).

GRAMMY winner Billy Strings received two nominations, Best American Roots Performance ("Love And Regret") and Best Bluegrass Album (Renewal).

In addition to his telecast performance, 12-time GRAMMY-winner John Legend will be honored during Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective event, taking place the night before the GRAMMY Awards. Legend will be receiving the first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D'umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos