John Legend, Anthony Hamilton & More to Perform on PBS' GOSPEL LIVE!

GOSPEL Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., a concert celebration honoring the legacy of Gospel music in America, premieres February 9, 2024 on PBS.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

John Legend, Anthony Hamilton & More to Perform on PBS' GOSPEL LIVE!

GOSPEL Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., a concert celebration honoring the legacy of Gospel music in America, premieres February 9, 2024 on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

This live-to-tape event is a companion presentation to the PBS four-hour documentary series GOSPEL, hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., that acknowledges the rich history of Gospel music and the contributions that this genre has made throughout history and culture. 

Filmed in the heart of LA at Oasis Church in front of a live audience, GOSPEL Live! features performances by secular and gospel artists, and includes personal reflections from musical talent as they share how gospel music has touched their lives. Acclaimed gospel artist Erica Campbell takes us to church as she guides viewers through the spirit of each era of Gospel’s long history. John Legend, Anthony Hamilton and The Ton3s, LaTocha, Mali Music, Lena Byrd Miles, Sheléa and Tauren Wells share songs especially arranged with music director Alonzo "Zo" Harris.

The one-of-a-kind musical celebration serves as a companion concert to GOSPEL, the new four-hour docuseries that explores the rich history of Black spirituality through sermon and song from executive producer, host, and writer Gates, premiering February 12 and 13. GOSPEL reunites acclaimed Harvard scholar and documentarian Gates with directors Stacey L. Holman and Shayla Harris after recently teaming up on MAKING BLACK AMERICA: THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE. 

From the blues to hip-hop, African Americans have been the driving force of sonic innovation for over a century. Musical styles come and go, but there is one sound that has been a constant source of strength, courage, and wisdom from the pulpit to THE CHOIR lofts on any given Sunday: the gospel. 

GOSPEL Live! Is produced by McGee Media, Done + Dusted, and Friends at Work. Kristen V. Carter serves as showrunner.



