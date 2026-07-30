DARK MATTER Cast and Blake Crouch Preview Season 2's Twists at Comic-Con

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Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly joined a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 panel to preview DARK MATTER Season 2, discussing the twists and turns ahead for their characters alongside author, creator and executive producer Blake Crouch. The panel, moderated by Josh Horowitz, also included co-writer and executive producer Jacque Ben-Zekry and executive producer Matt Tolmach, along with cast members Alice Braga and Dayo Okeniyi.

DARK MATTER is based on Crouch's best-selling novel and follows Jason Dessen, a physicist and family man played by Edgerton who is abducted into an alternate version of his life after a walk home in Chicago. Season one traced his effort to return to his own reality while navigating a landscape of the lives he could have lived, a premise that turned from wonder into what the series describes as a nightmare.

Season two shifts the story forward, picking up with the Dessens as they attempt to settle into a quiet, seemingly safe existence. According to the series, that calm does not last, as unimaginable forces eventually push the family to run once again. The panel focused on how those new threats reshape the characters heading into the next chapter of the story.

The DARK MATTER panel arrived the same weekend Apple TV brought several of its series to San Diego Comic-Con, including a similar panel format for SILO's Season 3 panel, where moderator Josh Horowitz also guided the cast through the show's biggest reveals.

More on Apple TV Recent Articles SILO Cast Breaks Down Season 3's Twists at Comic-Con Panel

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