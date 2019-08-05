Jimmy Kimmel Heads to Brooklyn, Announces New 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience', and GENERATION GAP

ABC announced a dynamic upcoming lineup from the network's late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, today at the Television Critics Association event.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to Brooklyn, New York, for five original shows starting Monday, Oct. 21. The Emmy Award®-nominated show will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House. During the show's fourth visit to Brooklyn last year (week of Oct. 15, 2018), ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" posted gains over the prior week among Adults 18-49 (+2%) to deliver back-to-back season highs and had scored its strongest performance in over 4 months - since the week of 6/4/18. This will be the fifth time that Kimmel and his show have broadcast from BAM.

Then this winter, Kimmel will once again team up with television icon Norman Lear and executive producers Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux to provide the next installment of the groundbreaking "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" with a live holiday special event. A third "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" special will air spring 2020.

ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and "The Jeffersons'" premiered on Wednesday, May 22, with an average audience of 10.4 million viewers and earned a 1.8/9 in Adults 18-49 and reached 22.5 million Total Viewers for its original Wednesday airing and Saturday rebroadcast.

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience" will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville and Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Will Ferrell and Justin Theroux will executive produce.

Finally, to round out his robust slate of ABC programming, Kimmel will partner with Emmy® Award-winning producer Mark Burnett to executive produce "Generation Gap," a new game show coming to ABC. This comedy quiz show groups family members of different generations who must work together to answer questions about each other's generations. This "fun for the whole family" show features a wide variety of pop-culture trivia and challenges, such as asking an 8-year-old to finish the famous catchphrase, "Go ahead. Make my BLANK!" Additional details surrounding production and airdates, as well as a host, to be announced at a later date.

"Generation Gap" will be produced by MGM Television and Kimmelot. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel and Barry Poznick will executive produce.





