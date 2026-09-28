Luke Bryan Performs SIGNS, Talks Turning 50 and Chris Stapleton Bromance on Tonight Show
The country star also opened up about milestone birthday plans and his son's love of the gridiron.
Luke Bryan brought his new single to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon this week, performing "Signs" for the NBC audience before sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon to talk through a milestone birthday and a starry concert celebrating the song's parent album. The two-part visit paired a full band performance with a wide-ranging conversation about turning fifty, his son's football career and a night onstage with some of country music's biggest names.
The first clip captures Bryan delivering "Signs" in a straightforward performance segment, giving the show's audience a clean look at the track without any interview cutaways breaking up the arrangement.
The second clip shifts into conversation, with Bryan telling Fallon about turning fifty and about his son's progress becoming a football quarterback. Much of the chat centered on Bryan's Luke Bryan & Friends concert, staged to celebrate the release of his album Signs and featuring Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and other guests. Bryan's account of the night leaned toward his rapport with Stapleton, with the segment's title alone signaling how much that particular friendship stood out from the evening.
Taken together, the two segments give a fuller picture of where Bryan is at the moment: promoting new music on national television while reflecting on a career milestone birthday and a family update involving his son's athletic pursuits. The concert Bryan described, built around the Signs album and stacked with fellow country stars, framed much of the discussion, offering a glimpse of how he marked the record's release outside the studio.
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