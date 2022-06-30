Jimmy Fallon & Keke Palmer's PASSWORD Announces Guest Lineup

Legendary game show "Password" returns to NBC with a fresh new edition starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer along with a stellar lineup of celebrity guests including: Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove and Meghan Trainor.

The series kicks off with a two-night premiere event on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. The premiere features Fallon and Hamm competing in an episode dedicated to the late Betty White, a frequent player of the game and wife of the original "Password" host Allen Ludden.

In each of the hour-long episodes, a celebrity and Fallon will pair up with contestants over two games. Players from each team guess a secret password using only one-word clues in an effort to take home up to $25,000.

The season also features legacy contestants from 1980's versions of "Password" as they try their luck once again to see if they still have what it takes to win.

"Password" in recent years found a new generation of fans on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The trailblazing series established itself as the original celebrity word game when it launched in 1961 and showcased hundreds of celebrity guests and generated several spinoffs over the course of six decades. NBC revived the show in 1979 and 1984 prior to becoming a hit game on both "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and "The Tonight Show."

"Password" is produced by Fremantle in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Electric Hot Dog. Jimmy Fallon, Jim Juvonen, and Fremantle serve as executive producers along with John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Watch the preview here: