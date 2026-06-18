HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS Sequel in Development with Jim Carrey

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Like a bad penny or your aunt's favorite fruitcake, The Grinch never stays away for too long. According to Deadline, Jim Carrey is now looking to reprise his role as the infamous Christmas-stealing character in a sequel to the hit 2000 blockbuster.

If it moves forward, the actor and comedian, who remains largely out of the spotlight, will reunite with director Ron Howard for another go at the Dr. Seuss character. Howard will also produce the Universal title with Brian Grazer for Imagine Entertainment.

Susan Brandt, CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, will be overseeing the film in addition to Universal's Senior Vice President of Production Development and Special Projects, Britt Hennemuth, and Creative Executive Christina Hoffrogge.

This would mark the first live-action Dr. Seuss film since 2003's failed The Cat in the Hat. Seuss's widow, Audrey Geisel, famously forbade any future live-action adaptations of his work, only allowing animated projects. She passed away in 2018.

The screenplay would be written by Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer, and David Mandel, all of whom also worked on the script for The Cat in the Hat, as well as episodes of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. No word yet on the film's title or plot. Read more about the project at Deadline.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas was first released in theaters on Nov. 18, 2000, marking the first full-length film ever to be adapted from Seuss’s literary canon. Directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard and produced by Howard and Oscar winner Brian Grazer, the film brought together an ensemble cast that included Tony and Emmy winner Christine Baranski, Tony winner Bill Irwin, Emmy nominee Molly Shannon, Emmy winner Jeffrey Tambor, and the late Josh Ryan Evans in his final film role.

The movie reimagines the classic story, follows the cranky Grinch, who broods alone in the cave he calls home with only his dog Max for companionship. With Whoville's annual holiday festivities approaching, the Grinch hatches a vengeful plot to ruin the fun and purloin all the trappings that make Christmas so special. But he meets a surprising match in brave little Cindy Lou Who (Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen, in her film debut), a tiny girl whose kindness and generosity of spirit just might help The Grinch begin to appreciate the beauty of the season.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas spent four weeks at the top of the U.S. box-office charts, going on to gross more than $260 million domestically and $345 million worldwide. It ranked as the year’s highest-grossing movie and earned the distinction of becoming the second highest-grossing holiday film of all time after 1990’s Home Alone.

Makeup artist and creature creator Rick Baker won the Academy Award for Best Makeup for his work on the film alongside collaborator Gail Rowell-Ryan. The film earned two additional Oscar nominations: for costume designer Rita Ryack and for art director Michael Corenblith and set decorator Merideth Boswell in the Best Art Direction-Set Decoration category.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas dates to 1957, when author Theodor Geisel, better known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, published the story. It was first adapted for the screen in 1966 in the form of an animated TV special airing on CBS, with actor Boris Karloff serving as both narrator and the voice of The Grinch. The TV special’s director, animation legend Chuck Jones, opted to make The Grinch green; in Seuss’s book, the character had been rendered only in black and white. It later came to the stage as a musical as well as an animated film from Illumination.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Universal