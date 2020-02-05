Jennifer Esposito Joins the Cast of INVENTING ANNA

Deadline reports that Jennifer Esposito has joined the cast of "Inventing Anna," an upcoming Netflix series about swindler Anna Delvey.

Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky also star in the series, hailing from Shonda Rhimes.

On Inventing Anna, a journalist (Chlumsky) with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York's biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Esposito plays Talia Mallay, the famous owner of a lavish lifestyle brand who excels at the social game.

Katies Lowes, Laverne Cox, Alexis Floyd, Arian Moayed, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry and Terry Kinney make up the rest of the announced cast.

Read the original story on Deadline.





