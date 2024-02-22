Jennifer Aniston to Present Barbra Streisand With SAG Life Achievement Award; Full List of Presenters Announced

Jennifer Aniston will present Barbra Streisand with the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award at this weekend's SAG Awards.

The ceremony, produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will come together on stage to present —18 years after the release of the iconic 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

The highly acclaimed co-stars of The Devil Wears Prada join a star-studded lineup of presenters. As previously announced, two-time SAG Award Winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony.

Additional presenters include Erika Alexander (American Fiction), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Michael Cera (Barbie), Jessica Chastain (Mothers’ Instinct), Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), Fran Drescher (SAG-AFTRA President), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Billie Eilish (Swarm), America Ferrera (Barbie), Brendan Fraser (Killers of the Flower Moon), Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Melissa McCarthy (Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Glen Powell (Hit Man), Issa Rae (American Fiction, Barbie), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Margot Robbie (Barbie), Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Omar Sy (Lupin), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

About the Screen Actors Guild Awards®

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions alongside producers for SAG-AFTRA JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Woody Schultz. The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year.

Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 119,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

Photo: Russell James