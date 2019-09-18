Jeffrey Dean Morgan Will Lead SHRINE

Deadline reports that actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will lead an adaptation of James Herbert's "Shrine," a horror novel. Evan Spiliotopoulos will directing.

Shrine focuses on a disgraced journalist who discovers a series of seemingly divine miracles in a small New England town and uses them to resurrect his career, but the 'miracles' may have a much darker source.

The novel was released in 1983. It explores themes of religious ecstasy, mass hysteria, demonic possession, faith healing and Catholicism.

Morgan is best known for his work on TV shows like "The Walking Dead," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Supernatural." He starred in "Rampage," "P.S. I Love You," and "The Watchmen" on the big screen.

Read the original story on Deadline.





