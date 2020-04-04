Jeff Loveness Will Pen the Script For Marvel's Upcoming ANT-MAN 3

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Loveness, a writer and co-producer on Cartoon Network's acclaimed Rick and Morty, has been tapped to write the script for Marvel's upcoming Ant-Man 3.

Peyton Reed, who directed the previous two installments, 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, is back as director.

Paul Rudd is expected to return as Scott Lang, and Evangeline Lilly will return as the Wasp.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

Ant-Man is a 2015 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name: Scott Lang and Hank Pym. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the twelfth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Peyton Reed, with a screenplay by the writing teams of Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish, and Adam McKay and Paul Rudd.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics characters Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne / Wasp. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man and the twentieth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film is directed by Peyton Reed and written by the writing teams of Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

The series stars Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, alongside Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Tip "T.I." Harris, Anthony Mackie, Wood Harris, Judy Greer, David Dastmalchian, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You