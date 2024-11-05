Jay Baruchel Joins Cast of Indie Film MILE END KICKS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



XYZ Films has announced that Jay Baruchel (BlackBerry) has come onboard the indie rom-com MILE END KICKS written and directed by Chandler Levack (I Like Movies), which has just wrapped production in Montreal. The film also stars Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Devon Bostick (Oppenheimer) Stanley Simons (The Iron Claw) and Juliette Gariépy (Red Rooms). Beloved Montreal rock band TOPS has written two original songs for the soundtrack, performed live by a fictional rock group in the film.

In the film, Grace Pine (Ferreira), a 24-year-old music critic moves to Montreal in the summer of 2011 with the goal of writing a book about Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill. Instead, she falls in love with two guys in the same struggling indie rock band, vowing to become their publicist. The film portrays the Mile End music scene that birthed artists like Mac DeMarco, Arcade Fire and Grimes, as Grace grapples with romantic obsession and finding her voice as a writer.

“We’re thrilled to reunite with Jay Baruchel after having such a great experience with him on BLACKBERRY. Jay is simply a brilliant performer who brings a fantastic combination of character and comedy and is a perfect complement to our already sterling cast. And as a longtime fan of the real-world music scene MILE END KICKS is set within, it just doesn’t get any better than TOPS. It’s a delight to have them providing original songs for the film.” Todd Brown, Head of International Acquisitions, XYZ Films

MILE END KICKS is produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada and SODEC. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada with Entract Films releasing in Québec. XYZ Films is financing in conjunction with IPR.VC and is handling worldwide sales minus Canada as a part of their New Visions slate of films, an initiative designed to spotlight the boldest new voices alongside established talent striking a new path in the international space. The film is a majority Quebec co-production along with Ontario.

Baruchel is coming off his starring role in the highly acclaimed BlackBerry, from XYZ Films, Zapruder Films and Rhombus Media. He is also known for roles in Humane, the series “Fubar,” How to Train Your Dragon and Goon.

Providing original music for the film, TOPS were formed in Montreal when song-writing duo David Carriere and Jane Penny decided to join forces with drummer Riley Fleck. Since then, they have become one of the most influential underground bands of the past decade, creating a space for sophisticated pop music in the indie world. They are best known for their albums I Feel Alive, Sugar at the Gate and Picture You Staring.

Comments