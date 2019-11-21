Jason Isaacs, Anne Dowd Will Star in MASS

Deadline reports that Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney, and Anne Dowd will star in "Mass."

Fran Kranz directs the indie drama. This is his feature directorial debut - previously, he starred on "Dollhouse."

Mass takes place in the aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.

Isaacs is best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter films. He starred on the first season of "Star Trek: Discovery." He currently stars in "The OA" and "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."

Dowd won an Emmy for "The Handmaid's Tale."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories