Jason Davis, Best Known from Disney's RECESS, Dies at 35

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Jason Davis, best known for voicing Mikey Blumberg on Disney's "Recess," passed away at the age of 35 on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020.

Before his death, he was working on a TV show called "The Two Jasons." His other most recent credits include "The Bathroom Diaries," "He Don't Got Game" and the short film "Fallen Angel." As a child actor, he appeared in films such as "Rush Hour," "Beverly Hills Ninja" and "Mafia!"

Davis lent his voice to the tv series "Recess" from 1997-2001 and spinoff films "Recess Christmas: Miracle on Third Street," "Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade" and "Recess: All Growed Down."

He was THE SON of Nebil Zarif and Nancy Davis Rickel and grandson of Barbara and Marvin Davis, former owner of 20th Century Fox.

According to Variety, he was the co-founder of Cure Addiction Now, which helps people suffering from substance abuse by helping fund research. Davis himself was a cast member on the fourth season of VH1's "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew," which documented his treatment for substance abuse.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Davis is survived by Brandon and Alexander, his two brothers, along with Isabella and Mariella Rickel, his two half-sisters.





