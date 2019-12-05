Japanese Original Series FOLLOWERS Launches Globally on Netflix on February 27

Netflix, world's leading internet entertainment service, announces FOLLOWERS will be launched globally on February 27, 2020 as the first Japanese live action original series coming next year. FOLLOWERS is the first drama series directed by Mika Ninagawa (Diner, No Longer Human) and highlights her unique approach to filming with dreamlike vivid colors, along with distinct and vibrant aesthetic. It is an original story that depicts Tokyo with the authentic fashion and lifestyles of women living there, starring Miki Nakatani, Elaiza Ikeda and more talented casts.

Tokyo: a vibrant city full of life, color, ambition and fashion.

A famous and successful fashion photographer Limi Nara (played by Miki Nakatani) has built a career capturing the evolving people and city of present-day Tokyo. She lives her life confidently and showcases her independence in both her career and relationships. Conversely, a young, aspiring actress Natsume Hyakuta (played by Elaiza Ikeda) struggles to find her identity and self confidence which impacts her personal relationships and career as an actress.

Everything changes when Natsume finds instant fame from Limi posting a candid photo of her on Instagram. Their lives - and those of the other women and men around them - intersect in ever-vibrant Tokyo as they fight to maintain relevance and social currency while following their hearts, dreams and social media accounts. With some love on the side, these women are looking for their own style of happiness.

The above two stills show the first meeting of Limi and Natsume - Limi taking photos of Natsume as she works as a stand in for a famous actress on the set of a commercial. FOLLOWERS also illustrates the friendships of Limi with her manager Yuruco (Nobuaki Kaneko), an entrepreneur Eriko (Mari Natsuki), a manager of the popular singer sayo Akane (Yuka Itaya), and Natsume with an aspiring artist Sunny (KOM_I), generous Nori (Yutaro) and a popular YouTuber Hiraku (Shuhei Uesugi).

FOLLOWERS will be available on Netflix globally on February 27 in 2020.





