Japanese Fantasy Film AIR DOLL Sets U.S. Theater and On-Demand Release

Dekanalog has announced that Air Doll, the acclaimed cinematic fable by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters, Still Walking) that wowed critics and audiences at the world's top festivals, will open in U.S. cinemas and on VOD February 4th. The film marks the Gotham-based distributor's first release of 2022.

The widely-celebrated romantic fantasy, which stars Bae Doona (The Host, Netflix's Sense8), was launched in 2009 to monumental success in its native Japan and has never previously seen a U.S. release.

In Air Doll, the Galatea myth is transported to present day Tokyo, when an inflatable sex doll named Nozomi (Doona) finds that she has grown consciousness and a heart. She begins to wander the city in quiet awe and fascination and, taking on a new life of her own, discovers the innate complexities of being human, including the heartbreak of loneliness.

Joining forces with cinematographer Mark Lee Ping-Bing (In The Mood For Love), Kore-eda's intimate direction relays the struggles of finding human connection in the mess of modern society.