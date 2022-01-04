Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Japanese Fantasy Film AIR DOLL Sets U.S. Theater and On-Demand Release

The film will open in U.S. cinemas and on VOD February 4th.

Jan. 4, 2022  
Dekanalog has announced that Air Doll, the acclaimed cinematic fable by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters, Still Walking) that wowed critics and audiences at the world's top festivals, will open in U.S. cinemas and on VOD February 4th. The film marks the Gotham-based distributor's first release of 2022.

The widely-celebrated romantic fantasy, which stars Bae Doona (The Host, Netflix's Sense8), was launched in 2009 to monumental success in its native Japan and has never previously seen a U.S. release.

In Air Doll, the Galatea myth is transported to present day Tokyo, when an inflatable sex doll named Nozomi (Doona) finds that she has grown consciousness and a heart. She begins to wander the city in quiet awe and fascination and, taking on a new life of her own, discovers the innate complexities of being human, including the heartbreak of loneliness.

Joining forces with cinematographer Mark Lee Ping-Bing (In The Mood For Love), Kore-eda's intimate direction relays the struggles of finding human connection in the mess of modern society.


