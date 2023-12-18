Japan House Los Angeles Presents 'Unlock Cinema | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities' With Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia

The festival will be on on Jan. 11, 2024.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

Japan House Los Angeles Presents 'Unlock Cinema | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities' With Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles and Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), the largest short film festivals in Asia and Academy Award qualifying festivals, have joined together for the second time to showcase Short Shorts Film Festival in Hollywood on January 11, 2024. The one-day film festival celebrating film and culture will screen several diverse short films created by Japanese and international filmmakers, from up-and-comers to an Academy Award-winning filmmaker.

Marking the 5th anniversary of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, and the 25th anniversary of the SSFF & ASIA, this year's theme “Unlock Cinema | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities,” celebrates the filmmakers' journey, recognizing how most filmmakers' careers begin by creating short films, unlocking their potential to create feature-length films. The festival will also include a talk event by SSFF & ASIA founder and President Tetsuya Bessho, Takuma Takasaki, co-writer and producer of “PERFECT DAYS”, and moderated by USC's Senior Director of Festival, Distribution & Talent Development, Sandrine Cassidy.

“Los Angeles is the birthplace of both myself as an actor and the SSFF & ASIA. For 25 years, we have gathered in Japan and then transmitted around the globe the trends from Asia and the pulse of the world,” said Besho Tetsuya, founder, SSFF & ASIA. “Now with the honor of holding SSFF & ASIA once again in Hollywood, the entertainment capital of the world, we aim to take another step forward for the film festival and particularly for filmmakers and creators from Asia and around the world.”

“Unlock Cinema | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities” will screen six short films including the 2023 SSFF & ASIA George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) -winning animation film "The Bridge" directed by Izumi Yoshida, and “Gratitude" directed by Eita Nagayama and starring Koji Yakusho, Best Actor Award winner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for “PERFECT DAYS”. Wim Wenders' "Some Body Comes into the Light" will make its North American premiere and was created during the shooting of "PERFECT DAYS," Japan's official submission for this year's Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. The festival will also showcase Academy Award-winning director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 2016 short film “Heaven is Still Far Away” which preceded his critically acclaimed feature film, “Drive My Car.”

“After a brief hiatus, we are thrilled to welcome back the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia in Hollywood, celebrating this unique contribution to the international film industry,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “Many of our most celebrated filmmakers TODAY started their careers by creating short films; the experience opened a pathway for them to create feature length works of art that have become critical pieces of our culture.”

2024 SHORT SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & ASIA PROGRAM

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia in Hollywood
6:30PM – 8:30PM | TCL Chinese 6 Theatres | Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Level 3

  • “The Bridge” (2022) Directed by Izumi Yoshida
  • “Gratitude” (2022) Directed by Eita Nagayama
  • “Heaven is Still Far Away” (2016) Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  • “MASKAHOLIC” (2021) Directed by Hiroki Horanai
  • “Negative Space” (2017) Directed by Ru Kuwahata / Max Porter
  • “Some Body Comes into the Light” (2023) Directed by Wim Wenders

Talk with Tetsuya Bessho and Takuma Takasaki
8:30PM – 8:55PM | TCL Chinese 6 Theatres | Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Level 3

Admission is $10. Reserve tickets at www.japanhousela.com

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2: MILADY Photo
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2: MILADY

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2 releases an exciting trailer for fans to enjoy.

2
Pete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy Special Photo
Pete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy Special

Pete Davidson’s second Netflix hour-long special, Turbo Fonzarelli, is coming next year. His first Netflix special, Alive From New York, premiered in 2020. Pete Davidson returns for his second hour-long Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli. Davidson delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods.

3
ABC News Sets Three New True-Crime Docu-Series To Premiere In 2024 Photo
ABC News Sets Three New True-Crime Docu-Series To Premiere In 2024

ABC News Studios expands its collection of chilling true-crime docu-series by debuting three new narrative nonfiction titles, streaming exclusively on Hulu: “Daughters of the Cult,” “Me, Hereafter” and season two of “Death in the Dorms.” This is the third true-crime slate release from ABC News Studios since its launch in 2022.

4
Video: Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Mid-Season 8 Trailer Photo
Video: Watch 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Mid-Season 8 Trailer

Bravo has unveiled The Real Housewives of Potomac mid-season 8 trailer. The video gives a first look at the unraveling of Mia Thornton's divorce with her husband, Gordon. It also features Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Nneka Ihim with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Keiarna Stewart.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET