Jane Fonda to Receive Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award For Excellence In Film

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) is pleased to announce that BAFTA-winning actress, author and activist Jane Fonda will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film Presented by Cunard at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K. This year's ceremony will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presented by American Airlines.

For the second year, BritBox will stream the annual British Academy Britannia Awards live to U.S. and Canada as part of a multi-year partnership between BAFTA Los Angeles and the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV. World-renowned television and event production company Done + Dusted will produce the ceremony.

"Fonda is and always has been an unstoppable force on stage, on screen and behind the camera. The legendary actress's illustrious career has spanned decades and awarded her with numerous accolades for the dozens of characters she has so brilliantly portrayed," said BAFTA Los Angeles Chair of the Board, Kathryn Busby. "We could not think of a more deserving recipient for this year's Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film and are looking forward to honoring her outstanding achievements."

The Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film is presented to legendary individuals whose work is stamped with the indelible mark of authorship and ingenuity. Recipients of the honor have made a unique, enduring impact on the art forms of the moving image. Past recipients include Cate Blanchett (2018), Matt Damon (2017), Jodie Foster (2016), Meryl Streep (2015), Robert Downey Jr. (2014), George Clooney (2013), and more.

Fonda is a two-time Academy Award® winner (Best Actress in 1971 for Klute and in 1978 for Coming Home), a three-time Golden Globe® winner, and was the 2014 recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. Along with starring roles in dozens of highly acclaimed productions, Fonda also took on responsibilities as a film and television producer. Her credits include Coming Home,The China Syndrome, Nine to Five, Rollover, On Golden Pond, The Morning After and The Dollmaker, for which she received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie in 1984.

In 2007 Fonda received an Honorary Palme d'Or from the Cannes Film Festival, one of only three people ever to be granted this honor until then. In 2009 she received a Tony Award nomination for her role in Moisés Kaufman's 33 Variations, on Broadway.

Fonda currently stars in Netflix's hit series, Grace and Frankie, which premiered its fifth season in January 2019. She received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the 2017 Emmys and a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for the 2019 SAG Awards.

In fall 2017 her film, Our Souls at Night, co-starring Robert Redford premiered on Netflix. The co-stars were honored with Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement in September 2017 at the 74th Venice Film Festival. Fonda also premiered Jane Fonda in Five Acts, a documentary chronicling her life and her activism, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. She was most recently seen on the big screen in Paramount's comedy, Book Club, in which she stars alongside Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen.

The Britannia Awards are BAFTA Los Angeles' highest accolades, recognizing both outstanding British talent, and exceptional international talent by virtue of their strong connection to British entertainment through their body of work. Known to be an enjoyable evening that captures a unique blend of sincerity and British irreverence, the evening also serves to celebrate the long-standing collaboration between the British and American industries. Proceeds from the event support BAFTA's Access for All campaign, a range of impactful educational initiatives created to provide a foot-in-the-door and a pathway to success for talented individuals, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance.

Photo Credit John Russo





