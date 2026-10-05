Jamie Foxx Opens Up On Health Scare Recovery And New Special TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF
The actor reflects on the love and encouragement from loved ones that helped him through a frightening ordeal.
Jamie Foxx is discussing his new comedy special, "Take Care of Yourself," while also reflecting on the 2023 medical emergency that sidelined him for months, with both topics covered across a pair of appearances on Good Morning America. The actor, musician and comedian sat with the network to walk through his recovery and the project he built in its aftermath, giving viewers a direct look at how the two are connected.
In the first clip, Foxx spoke with ABC News' Will Reeve specifically about "Take Care of Yourself," the new comedy special that takes its title from the ordeal he went through. The conversation centered on how Foxx approached turning that experience into material for the stage, with Reeve pressing him on what audiences can expect from the special itself.
The second appearance shifted focus to the health scare more directly, with Foxx detailing how his family and friends supported him through the 2023 medical emergency. He used the segment to describe the role his support system played during his recovery, offering a more personal account of what that period looked like away from the stage and screen.
Taken together, the two segments give a fuller picture of how Foxx has processed the emergency, moving from the private experience of recovery to the public act of turning it into comedy. The special's title itself, drawn straight from the ordeal, underscores how closely the two conversations are linked.
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