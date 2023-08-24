Jamie Foxx Joins Cast of NOT ANOTHER CHURCH MOVIE

Jamie Foxx has joined the highly anticipated film "Not Another Church Movie" playing the role of “God.”

The film also stars Kevin Daniels, Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, Lamorne Morris, and Oscar Nominated actor Mickey Rourke who is playing the “Devil.” Written and directed by Johnny Mack, the film is a Monty the Dog Production, produced by James Michael Cummings and former Warner Bros. executive Jim Cardwell. Executive producer is Valerie McCaffrey.

“Not Another Church Movie” is a WILD ride through the fabulous world of Taylor Pharry (Daniels), an ambitious young man given a holy mission from God Himself (Foxx): to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community. His only concern? His family and community. What he doesn't know is that the Devil (Rourke) has plans of his own.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Foxx be a part of this hilarious comedy and bring his incredible talent to the role of God, working with Foxx and Johnny Mack was a true blessing." says producer Cummings. "This film is a unique blend of new and established talent, and we can't wait to hear the laughs and for audiences to see the magic that happens on the big screen. This movie will not disappoint."

“The name talent that has come together for this fun comedy is unprecedented. You see all the actors having fun, especially Foxx playing God,” says McCaffrey.

Jamie Foxx is an American actor, singer, and comedian. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor, BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his work in the biographical film Ray.

The same year, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the action film Collateral. Other prominent acting roles include the title role in the film Django Unchained, the supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and William Stacks in the modern version of Annie.

"Not Another Church Movie" is expected to be released theatrically in 2023 Q4.