Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin & Christian Slater Star in DR. DEATH on Peacock

Deadline reports that Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater will star on "Dr. Death," a Peacock series from director Stephen Frears.

Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. It tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community.

Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater), set out to stop him.

Jamie Dornan is best known for the "Fifty Shades" franchise.

Since 1980, Alec Baldwin has appeared in numerous productions on stage, in films and on television. He has received a Tony nomination (A Streetcar Named Desire, 1992) an Oscar nomination (The Cooler, 2004) and has won three Emmy awards, three Golden Globes and seven consecutive SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS as Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on NBC-TV's 30 Rock. He has been a regular host and guest star on Saturday Night Live. (For his performance on SNL parodying Donald Trump, Baldwin received his third Emmy award in 2017).

Christian Slater has had an impressive career that spans the worlds of film, television and stage. He has received a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for his role in USA Network's critically-acclaimed drama, "Mr. Robot," in which he stars opposite Rami Malek. Slater can recently be seen starring opposite Glenn Close in "The Wife" and in Emilio Estevez's drama film "The Public." He also recently starred in the West End production of "Glengarry Glen Ross.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories