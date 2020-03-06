James Wan Will Produce a New Monster Movie

Variety reports that James Wan ("Aquaman") is set to produce a new monster movie at Universal Pictures.

There are very few details available about the project as of yet.

Details of the untitled project are sparse. Wan will produce the product; no word yet on who will direct.

Universal has a grand tradition of monster films, including The Invisible Man, Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Wolf Man and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Other than "Aquaman," Wan's directing credits include "Saw," the first two "Insidious" movies, the first two "Conjuring" movies and "Furious 7."

Read the original story on Variety.





