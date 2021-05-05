Jam City & Fremantle Partner to Bring FAMILY FEUD to 'Cookie Jam'

Leading global entertainment studio, Jam City TODAY announced it has partnered with Fremantle to bring the Emmy© award-winning television show Family Feud™ and its endless comedy to Cookie Jam, the beloved match-3 franchise with over 160 million downloads. Starting TODAY and running through May 18, players will be tasked with solving exciting match-3 puzzles and completing authentic FAMILY FEUD survey-type questions for a chance to win a delicious prize of $10,000!

Themed in the style of Family Feud, the Cookie Jam in-game event lets players take a dive into the classic American television show while enjoying solving thousands of puzzles. The FAMILY FEUD components infused into the game will include the show's logo, sound effects, trivia, and more. Cookie Jam will feature dessert-themed survey-type questions from the iconic TV show, for example: "Name a topping you'd put on ice cream." Players will put their skills to THE TEST to earn rewards and a chance to win $10,000 as part of the Cookie Jam FAMILY FEUD Sweepstakes.

"Jam City is expert at collaborating with major Hollywood brands and providing them with opportunities to interact and engage with their fans inside the rapidly growing mobile gaming community," said Jam City's Vice President of Business Development Sam Notowitz. "Our partnership with Fremantle pairs the nostalgia and laughs associated with FAMILY FEUD and the rich, puzzle-solving excitement of Cookie Jam to create an engaging brand-new experience our players are sure to enjoy."

For more information and to download for free for a chance to win big, Cookie Jam is available in The App Store and Google Play.