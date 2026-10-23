Jaimee Paul Releases Live Album at Nashville Jazz Workshop

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Jazz vocalist Jaimee Paul has released Green Hill Presents: Live At The Nashville Jazz Workshop, a seven-track live recording captured during her performance at the Nashville Jazz Workshop in April of this year. The album marks the debut release in a new live album series from Green Hill Music.

'Throughout my entire career, I've always wanted a 'live' album,' says Paul. 'I used to listen to Eva Cassidy's Live at Blues Alley and think, 'One day I'd like to have a live album like Eva.''

The recording features a selection of songs drawn from Paul's 2026 album The Richard Rodgers Songbook. She is joined on the live album by Danny Gottlieb (drums), Jacob Jezzro (bass), Pat Coil (piano), Lief Shires (trumpet), and Beth Gottlieb (percussion).

'Jaimee has been part of the Green Hill family for years, and there's something special about hearing her bring these songs to life onstage,' says Blake Davis, General Manager of Green Hill Music and its parent company, Sun Label Group. 'Nashville is home to an incredible jazz community, and Green Hill has had the pleasure of making records with so many of these artists over the years. The Nashville Jazz Workshop has done so much to nurture that talent through education and live performances, so joining forces felt like a natural fit. Now we get to share the excitement of those performances with listeners and viewers everywhere, with Jaimee Paul, and more to come. I couldn't be more grateful to Max and the Workshop staff, Meghann Wright and our Green Hill team for making this happen. There's so much great music here, and I'm excited for people to hear it.'

'Nashville Jazz Workshop has been a great partner to our jazz label Green Hill over the years,' says Meghann Wright, Director of Marketing and Release Strategy at Sun Label Group. 'It seemed only fitting that we should collaborate with Nashville Jazz Workshop Director Max Abrams and team on a new live series showcasing the diverse jazz talent that Nashville has to offer. We are excited to shine a light on the non-profit that gives so much to the music community—truly a best-kept secret we hope to bring to audiences globally.'

Additional releases in the Live At The Nashville Jazz Workshop series are planned from Paul Hannah, Lori Mechem, Dara Tucker, and more.

Jaimee Paul's Green Hill Presents: Live At The Nashville Jazz Workshop can be streamed or purchased at this link. For more information, visit greenhillmusic.com.

Tracklist

Do Re Mi

My Romance

People Will Say We're In Love

My Funny Valentine

The Lady Is A Tramp

Some Enchanted Evening

This Can't Be Love

About Jaimee Paul

Jaimee Paul is known for elegant, emotionally direct interpretations of classic American popular song. Her performances range from intimate jazz settings and performing arts centers to symphony stages and major concert halls. Across those settings, her work is distinguished by expressive storytelling, refined musicianship, and a natural connection with audiences.

Her recordings are heard regularly on SiriusXM's Siriusly Sinatra, reflecting an enduring commitment to the Great American Songbook. Her discography includes At Last, People, The Gershwin Songbook, and the 2026 release The Richard Rodgers Songbook.

Many Signature Productions are developed in artistic partnership with trumpeter, arranger, producer, and composer Leif Shires. Together, they create concert programs for orchestras, performing arts centers, festivals, family series, and private engagements.

About Green Hill Music

Green Hill Music, part of Sun Label Group (a subsidiary of Primary Wave Music), is a boutique record label currently celebrating 30 years of creating top-quality lifestyle music for every mood. With over 1,000 titles in its diverse catalog, Green Hill covers an amazing variety of genres and targeted themes including jazz, new age, neoclassical, pop, rock, Celtic, Christmas, chillout, bluegrass, Cajun, easy listening, nature, piano, romance, relaxation, oldies, beach, western, world, patriotic, big band, and classic crooners, to name a few. In addition, Green Hill produces recordings of such performers as Olivia Newton-John, Paul Anka, Itzhak Perlman, Pat Metheny, Steve Porcaro, Jude Cole, Brenna Whitaker, Laura Osnes, Melissa Manchester, Frankie Valli, David Arkenstone, Beegie Adair, Jim Brickman, Jack Jezzro, Deborah Silver, Luke McMaster, Deep Wave, and more.

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