Jada Pinkett Smith Set to Star in Netflix's REDD ZONE

Jada Pinkett Smith will star in the upcoming film REDD ZONE for Netflix, which is being produced by Westbrook Studios.

Pinkett Smith, Miguel Melendez, and Jon Mone, Westbrook Studios Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures, will produce the film with Emmy(R) nominee Howard Burkons and former NFL linebacker and MLB outfielder Brandon Magee, serving as executive producers for the project.

Based on a true story, REDD ZONE, follows Tia Magee (Pinkett Smith), a single mother who steps forward to help her sons and their HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL teammates, "The Bros," heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd; the film dedicated to his memory and the powerful impact he had on his community. One by one, "The Bros" start moving into her house, and soon 17 Bros are living under her roof. Eventually, all "The Bros" go to college, and 4 make it to the NFL.

Pinkett Smith is currently in production on THE MATRIX 4 and executive producing the upcoming biopic KING RICHARD. Pinkett Smith co-hosts Facebook Watch's most popular series, RED TABLE TALK, alongside her mother and her daughter.

Pinkett Smith has become a champion of minority filmmakers, serving as executive producer for HALA, directed by Minhal Baig, which Apple TV + picked up as their first deal in Sundance 2019, as well as SPRINTER, the powerful award winning Jamaican film directed by Storm Saulter that showcases the unbreakable bond between parents and children, and CHARM CITY KINGS, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, which streams on HBO Max after picking up a Special Jury Prize for Ensemble cast at Sundance 2020

Upcoming Westbrook Studios films include the recently announced remake of the 1980s classic PLANE, TRAINS, & AUTOMOBILES with Hartbeat Productions, EMANCIPATION which sold to Apple in the largest film festival acquisition deal in film history, and the upcoming KING RICHARD based on the life of Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Serena and Venus.

Westbrook Studios is a subsidiary of Westbrook Inc., the media company launched in 2019 by founders Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez and Ko Yada, focused on empowering artists to tell stories that connect with a global audience. Led by Co-Presidents, Jon Mone (Film) and Terence Carter (Television) Westbrook Studios is home to the Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Emmy(R) nominated Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk" and is rapidly expanding its footprint in entertainment, serving as the studio home to all new premium TV and motion picture projects. On the film side, upcoming Westbrook Studios projects include the remake of the 1980s classic PLANE, TRAINS, & AUTOMOBILES starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart, EMANCIPATION which sold to Apple in the largest film festival acquisition deal in film history, and the highly anticipated KING RICHARD based on the life of Richard Williams, father to tennis greats Serena and Venus. On the TV side, Westbrook Studios recently landed an unprecedented two-season order from Peacock for Bel-Air the dramatic reboot of Will Smith's iconic 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' based on Morgan Cooper's 2019 viral short film.

View More TV Stories Related Articles