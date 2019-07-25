Jackie Chan to Receive Britannia Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles) is pleased to announce that stuntman, actor and director Jackie Chan will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards. He joins previously announced honoree Jane Fonda, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film Presented by Cunard.

The British Academy Britannia Awards is BAFTA's biggest event outside of the U.K. This year's ceremony will take place on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover.

"Over his 50-year career, Jackie has become a beloved, revered personality we all know and love for his innovative stunt work and unique blend of martial arts and comedy. He rose from rags-to-riches through years of hard work and tireless dedication to perfecting his craft, ultimately earning him global fame and success," said BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, Chantal Rickards. "We are delighted to honor this inspirational actor with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment."

Recipients of The Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Excellence in Worldwide Entertainment are that rare type of iconic and trail-blazing individuals whose innovative approach has had a profound, lasting impact on the global industry.

At a young age, Chan gained a reputation as a talented and fearless stuntman. He swiftly climbed the ladder of success and was soon acting, directing, and choreographing stunts for dozens of films.

After a series of attempts in the 1980s to break into the American movie market, Jackie returned to Hong Kong to concentrate on making films in his hometown. He was extremely successful, yet never gave up his dream of MAKING IT in America. In 1995, he returned to the U.S. to film Rumble in the Bronx, which became a huge hit in 1996. Over the next several years, Chan starred in a succession of American productions, none more successful than the blockbuster Rush Hour series. Over his nearly four-decade career in film, Chan has received hundreds of awards for his acting, directing, writing, and stunt work.

His accomplishments and success in the film industry was recognized in November 2016 when he was awarded a Honarary Oscar Lifetime Achievement Award at the Governors Awards hosted by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

For the past 30 years, Jackie has devoted much of his spare time and energy to charity work. In 1988 he established the Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation and since then he has worked tirelessly for dozens of charities both at home and abroad. In recent years, he has focused his energies on his Dragon's Heart Foundation, which builds schools in remote areas of China. Among his many charitable endeavors, he is a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF/UNAIDS, a celebrity cabinet member of the American Red Cross, founder of the Jackie Chan Civil Aviation Foundation in China, and has hosted charity concerts and car races for many years.

For the second year, BritBox will stream the annual British Academy Britannia Awards live to U.S. and Canada as part of a multi-year partnership between BAFTA Los Angeles and the subscription service from BBC Studios and ITV. World-renowned television and event production company Done + Dusted will produce the ceremony.

The Britannia Awards are BAFTA Los Angeles' highest accolades, recognizing both outstanding British talent, and exceptional international talent by virtue of their strong connection to British entertainment through their body of work. Known to be an enjoyable evening that captures a unique blend of sincerity and British irreverence, the evening also serves to celebrate the long-standing collaboration between the British and American industries. Proceeds from the event support BAFTA's Access for All campaign, a range of impactful educational initiatives created to provide a foot-in-the-door and a pathway to success for talented individuals, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance.

