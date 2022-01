Jack Wolfe, Patrick Gibson & More Join Netflix's SHADOW & BONE Season Two

Anna Leong Brophy, Patrick Gibson, Lewis Tan and Jack Wolfe have joined the second season of Netflix's Shadow and Bone. Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head and Calahan Skogman have also been promoted to series regulars.

It was previously announced that Netflix's critically-acclaimed fantasy series Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, had been renewed for a second season. As the show begins production on season two, Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas will direct this season.

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.