Jack White Honors Dolly Parton With Surprise 'Jolene' Cover In London
The Grammy-winning musician joined a wave of artists honoring the Queen of Country.
By: Rachel Stone
Jack White paid tribute to Dolly Parton during a performance in London, delivering a cover of her signature song 'Jolene' as part of a broader wave of tributes to the country music icon. Footage of the moment was shared on TODAY, capturing White's rendition before a live audience.
White, a twelve-time Grammy winner, joined the tributes to Parton, honoring the "Queen of Country" with his cover of 'Jolene'.
The clip underscored how musicians moved to acknowledge Parton's influence, with White's version of 'Jolene' becoming one of the tributes shared following her passing.
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