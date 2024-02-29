JUSTICE, USA Max Documentary Series Sets March Debut

The six-episode Max Original documentary series JUSTICE, USA debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, MARCH 14 on Max, followed by two new episodes weekly, concluding on March 28.

The project hails from Oscar, GRAMMY and Emmy-winning Common ("Silo”), Humanitas Prize finalist Marshall Goldberg (“Life Goes On”), Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated executive producer Mike Tollin (“The Last Dance”) and MTP, with Think Common Entertainment's Tamara Brown also executive producing.

JUSTICE, USA is a compelling 360-degree insider's view of Nashville's criminal justice system, offering unprecedented access to the men's, women's, and juvenile jails, as we watch inmates, deputies, lawyers, and judges confront issues of incarceration, mental illness, and addiction.

JUSTICE, USA is produced by MTP: Mike Tollin Productions and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; executive producers Common, Tamara Brown, Marshall Goldberg, and Mike Tollin; Randy Ferrell serves as showrunner.