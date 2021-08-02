J.R. Villarreal Cast in ULTRA VIOLET & BLACK SCORPION

J.R. Villarreal ("Akeela and the Bee") has been cast as Cruz de la Vega, a luchador wrestling coach with the secret superhero identity "Black Scorpion" in Disney Channel's new live-action comedy series "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion."

The series (formerly titled "Ultra Violet & Blue Demon") stars Scarlett Estevez ("BUNK'D") as Violet Rodriguez, a Latinx teenager who is chosen by a magical luchador mask to be a superhero, like her uncle, Black Scorpion.

The series also stars Marianna Burelli as Violet's mother, Nina; Juan Alfonso as Violet's father, Juan Carlos; Brandon Rossel as Violet's brother, Santiago; Zelia Ankrum as Violet's best friend, Maya Miller-Martinez; and Bryan Blanco as Violet's classmate, Luis León.

Eric Garcia and Leo Chu will be executive producers and showrunners on "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion." Joe Nussbaum, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will also executive produce.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Brian Roedel