JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT Returns for 2020 NBA Finals

For the 13th consecutive year in conjunction with the NBA Finals, ABC will present "Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night." These special-edition episodes will air during primetime every night of the NBA Finals, beginning with Game One.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night" primetime specials celebrate a unique blend of entertainment and sports with Kimmel's signature comedy bits and an all-star lineup of guests, including Jamie Foxx ("Soul"), Matthew McConaughey ("Greenlights") and Adam Sandler ("Hubie Halloween"), with special surprise appearances as well.

Previous "Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night" guests include Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, David Beckham, Sandra Bullock, Mariah Carey, Billy Crystal, Robert Downey Jr., Will Ferrell, Ryan Gosling, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson, Mila Kunis, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Tracy Morgan, President Barack Obama, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Denzel Washington and Oprah Winfrey. Additionally, NBA stars including Charles Barkley, Chris Bosh, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O'Neal, Metta World Peace, Ben Simmons and Dwyane Wade have participated in Jimmy's primetime episodes.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night" primetime specials air 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT and following the NBA FINALS on the West Coast on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman serve as executive producers and David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)

Enjoy "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the web at www.abc.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.

