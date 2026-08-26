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JAY-Z Sits Down With Rick Rubin for New HBO Max Documentary Series JAŸ-Z IN 8

The eight-episode series pairs the rapper with a longtime music producer for an extended conversation.

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HBO Max unveiled the trailer for JAŸ-Z IN 8, a new eight-part documentary series built around an extended conversation between JAY-Z and Rick Rubin. The trailer offers the first look at the format, which centers on the two figures talking.

The series is structured as a conversation between JAY-Z and Rubin across the eight episodes. No additional cast or crew details were included in the material released alongside the trailer.

JAŸ-Z IN 8 is set to premiere September 18 on HBO Max.

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