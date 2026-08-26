JAŸ-Z IN 8 HBO Documentary Series to Debut in September

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The HBO Original documentary series JAŸ-Z IN 8, a candid and intimate conversation with JAŸ-Z and Rick Rubin, debuts Friday, September 18 (8:00-8:42 p.m. ET/PT). Executive produced by JAŸ-Z and Rick Rubin ('McCartney 3,2,1'), the premiere episode will be immediately followed by episode two (8:45-9:22 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO. Both episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max at 8:00 p.m. ET. Two new episodes will debut weekly on Fridays, concluding with episodes seven and eight on Friday, October 9.

In Rick Rubin's directorial documentary debut, the series unfolds over many hours of candid conversation between two creative superstars. The career-spanning series closely studies the ingenuity of JAŸ-Z's lyrics as he breaks down his writing process and traces how his words reflect his childhood, the experiences that shaped him, and the evolving world he navigated as his career grew. As JAŸ-Z guides viewers through the words and music that informed the work, he shows the deep inextricable connection between art and life.

Synopsis

30 years after his landmark debut album 'Reasonable Doubt,' artist, icon, philanthropist, entrepreneur JAŸ-Z sits down with longtime friend, producer, and director Rick Rubin for an intimate reflection on his storied career, revisiting the music together and unpacking his work and life through a shared listening and illuminating conversation. Featuring many of JAŸ-Z's iconic tracks and album cuts, including '99 Problems,' 'Brooklyn's Finest,' and '4:44,' the eight-episode series offers a deeply revealing portrait of the artist and his work, exploring the influences and inspiration that shaped both the man and his music.

Episode Descriptions

Chapter One

Debut date: Friday, September 18 (8:00-8:42 p.m. ET/PT)

Episode one features 'Intro,' 'Meet The Parents,' 'Can't Knock The Hustle,' and 'What More Can I Say'.

Chapter Two

Debut date: Friday, September 18 (8:45-9:22 p.m. ET/PT)

Episode two features 'Brooklyn's Finest,' 'I Love The Dough (featuring JAŸ-Z & Angela Winbush),' and 'What More Can I Say'.

Chapter Three

Debut date: Friday, September 25 (8:00-8:41 p.m. ET/PT)

Episode three features 'Lyrical Exercise,' 'This Can't Be Life (featuring Beanie Sigel),' 'You Must Love Me,' and '4:44'.

Chapter Four

Debut date: Friday, September 25 (8:50-9:51 p.m. ET/PT)

Episode four features 'Where Have You Been,' 'Allure,' 'Where I'm From,' 'Can I Live,' and 'Don't You Know'.

Chapter Five

Debut date: Friday, October 2 (8:00-8:42 p.m. ET/PT)

Episode five features 'U Don't Know,' 'Politics As Usual,' and 'Regrets'.

Chapter Six

Debut date: Friday, October 2 (8:45-9:38 p.m. ET/PT)

Episode six features 'Jail,' 'Ignorant s,' 'Hovi Baby,' 'Kill Jay-Z,' '99 Problems,' 'Threat,' 'Dead Presidents II,' and 'Public Service Announcement (Interlude)'.

Chapter Seven

Debut date: Friday, October 9 (8:00-8:47 p.m. ET/PT)

Chapter Eight

Debut date: Friday, October 9 (8:47-9:42 p.m. ET/PT)

Episode eight features 'New York (Concept de Paris),' 'The Story Of O.J.,' 'No Church In The Wild,' 'Family Feud,' and 'Legacy'.

Featured Participants

JAŸ-Z, Rick Rubin.

Credits

HBO Documentary Films presents JAŸ-Z IN 8, a Tetragrammaton production. Directed by Rick Rubin; executive producers, Shawn Carter, Daniel Kaluuya, and Rick Rubin; producers, Leila Mattimore and David Rohde; co-producers, Harlin Lawal and Will Mavronicolas; director of photography Bradford Young. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

Photo Credit: HBO Documentary Films presents JAŸ-Z IN 8, a Tetragrammaton production. Directed by Rick Rubin; executive producers, Shawn Carter, Daniel Kaluuya, and Rick Rubin; producers, Leila Mattimore and David Rohde; co-producers, Harlin Lawal and Will Mavronicolas; director of photography Bradford Young. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

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