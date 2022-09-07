J. Harrison Ghee, Jack Davenport & More Join Fox's ACCUSED

From Emmy Award-winning producer Howard Gordon, the co-creator of landmark television, such as "Homeland," and the showrunner of "24," comes ACCUSED - a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast.

FOX and Sony Pictures Television have tapped Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale ("The Americans") and Emmy Award nominee Molly Parker ("House of Cards") in a gripping episode tackling conspiracy theories. Rachel Bilson ("The O.C.") and Jack Davenport ("The Morning Show") star in a thrilling episode with a family caught in a troubling situation.

Reid Miller and August Maturo also star in the episode alongside Bilson and Davenport. Acclaimed Broadway star, J. Harrison Ghee ("Kinky Boots") will appear in the Billy Porter-directed episode about a drag queen's affair and its aftermath. Ian Anthony Dale ("Hawaii Five-0") has been cast in an episode about a brother striving to protect his sibling who was injured in a devastating car accident as a child.

Additional names added include Kyle Schmid ("Big Sky"), Blaine Kern ("The Walking Dead"), Chris Coy ("The Deuce"), Kristen Connolly ("Zoo"), Willam Belli ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Robert I. Mesa ("Grey's Anatomy"), Natalie Benally ("Dark Winds"), Julia Chan ("Bojack Horseman") and Takashi Yamaguchi ("Pachinko").

These stars join the ranks of previously announced cast, including Emmy Award winner Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy, Oakes Fegley, Robert Wisdom, Whitney Cummings, Academy Award nominee Abigail Breslin, Aisha Dee, Emmy Award nominee Malcolm Jamal Warner, Karen LeBlanc, Wendell Pierce, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Stephanie Nogueras, Joshua Castille, Megan Boone, Lauren Ridloff, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Baron Vaughn, Sean Kleier, Rhea Pearlman, Aaron Ashmore and Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Renowned director and writer Tazbah Rose Chavez ("Reservation Dogs") has been set to write and direct an episode about Native American activists protesting a uranium mine that's been polluting tribal lands for decades. Additional directors added include Emmy Award winner Brad Turner ("24"), Jonathan Mostow ("Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines") and Lee Rose ("Star Trek: Discovery").

They join the esteemed line-up of directors, including previously announced Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Billy Porter, Emmy Award winner Michael Chiklis, Emmy Award winner Michael Cuesta, Emmy Award nominee Julie Hebert, Emmy Award nominee Clark Johnson and Michael Offer.

Based on the BBC's BAFTA-winning crime anthology, ACCUSED opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life - and the lives of others -- forever.

Developed by Howard Gordon ("Homeland," "24") and executive-produced by Gordon, Alex Gansa ("Homeland," "24") and David Shore ("House," "The Good Doctor"), ACCUSED once again fearlessly takes on the hottest topics of our time. The show features cinematic auspices and production values anchored by Oscar and Emmy-winning talent.

Margo Martindale

Margo Martindale is a three-time Emmy Award winner, receiving two consecutive Guest Actress in a Drama Series Emmy Awards for "The Americans," and the third for "Justified." Most recently, she earned an Emmy nomination for playing "Bella Abzug" in the critically acclaimed miniseries "Mrs. America," opposite Cate Blanchett. Martindale will soon be seen in Ryan Murphy's next limited series, "The Watcher," opposite Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts; as well as Elizabeth Banks' "Cocaine Bear," opposite Keri Russell. Recent TV credits include starring roles in "American Crime Story: Impeachment," "Your Honor," "Sneaky Pete," "The Act," "The Good Wife" and spinoff "The Good Fight." On the big screen, she can be seen in festival hits "Uncle Frank," from Alan Ball, and "Blow the Man Down."

Molly Parker

Molly Parker received an Emmy Award nomination for her role as House Whip "Jackie Sharp" in "House of Cards." She also starred as "Maureen Robinson" in the action-packed series "Lost in Space." She recently was seen as the accused midwife in "Pieces of a Woman," opposite Vanessa Kirby, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival to rave reviews. She next will be seen in David Lowery's "Peter Pan & Wendy" and the upcoming film "Jockey," opposite Clifton Collins Jr, which was nominated for the 2021 Sundance Grand Jury Prize. Her recent film credits include "Words on Bathroom Walls," opposite Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell; "Deadwood: The Movie," in which she reprised her role as "Alma Garret"; Josephine Decker's "Madeline's Madeline"; Erroll Morris' "Wormwood," opposite Peter Sarsgaard; Stephen King's "1922"; and Ewan McGregor's directorial debut "American Pastoral." She also wrote and directed the short film "Bird."

Rachel Bilson

Actress Rachel Bilson is an integral part of pop culture due to her series regular role as fan-favorite "Summer Roberts" on the hit television show "The O.C." for four seasons. Currently, Bilson hosts the "Broad Ideas" podcast, where she is joined by long time best friend Olivia Allen to talk about sex, mental health, their belief (or lack thereof) in ghosts, and so much more. She also hosts the retrospective podcast "Welcome to the OC ,Bitches!" with friend and co-star Melinda Clarke.

Her recent television credits include her starring roles as "Sam Swift" in the series "Take Two," alongside Eddie Cibrian. She also was recently seen in Season Five of the series "Nashville," on which she played "Alyssa Green," a SILICON VALLEY marketing expert. From 2011 - 2015, she starred as "Dr. Zoe Hart" in four seasons of series "Hart of Dixie," a fish-out-of-water story about a New York City doctor adjusting to life in a small Southern town after she inherits a local medical practice.

She also starred as "Constance Kopp" in an episode from Season Four and as "Helen Callaghan" in an episode from Season Six of "Drunk History." Her film credits include "The To Do List," opposite Bill Hader and Aubrey Plaza. She also starred as the female lead in the films "Waiting for Forever" and "Jumper." Additional film credits include "L!fe Happens," opposite Kate Bosworth, "The Last Kiss," with Zach Braff, directed by Tony Goldwyn; and opposite Andy Garcia in a film called "New York, I Love You," which is comprised of a series of shorts.

She also appeared twice as a guest star on the television series "How I Met Your Mother," as well as Josh Schwartz's "Chuck." She also had guest-starring roles in television series, such as "That '70s Show," "Mad TV," "8 Simple Rules" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Jack Davenport

Jack Davenport is a sharp and versatile performer whose work in film, television and theater has garnered generous praise. Davenport currently stars in "Ten Percent," the British adaptation of the hit French series "Call My Agent!," lauded by The Atlantic Magazine as "a tender ode to acting."

Davenport recently starred opposite Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell in the first season of "The Morning Show," which earned critical acclaim and eight Emmy nominations. Davenport also starred in the limited series "Why Women Kill," opposite Lucy Liu. Davenport's previous television credits include a starring role in the Steven Spielberg-produced television series "Smash," opposite Anjelica Huston and Katharine McPhee; "FlashForward"; "Swingtown"; the Masterpiece/ITV mini-series "Breathless"; and "Next of Kin," opposite Archie Panjabi.

In a comic turn, he recurred on "White Famous," opposite Jay Pharoah. On film, Davenport is best remembered in the role of the romantic and ever-serious "Captain James Norrington" in the "Pirates of The Caribbean" trilogy. He most recently appeared in the independent feature "A United Kingdom," starring Rosamund Pike and David Oyelowo. Other feature credits include "The Wilde Wedding," starring alongside Glenn Close and John Malkovich, and the recent adventure western "The Stolen," starring Alice Eve.

In 2018, Davenport returned to the stage, starring in Broadway's "Saint Joan," opposite Condola Rashad. Davenport was nominated for an Olivier Award for his stage performance in the critically acclaimed production of "The Servant" at the Lyric Theater, and appeared in London's West End production of "How to Lose Friends and Alienate People," and "Enemies" at London's famed Almeida Theater.

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee starred as "Kwame" on the streaming series "Raising Dion," and guest-starred as "Charles" on premium cable series "High Maintenance." On Broadway, Ghee is known for starring as "Lola" in "Kinky Boots," "Andre Mayhem" in "Mrs. Doubtfire," and this fall he will play the lead role of "Jerry/Daphne"in "Some Like It Hot." Notable stage roles include "Johnny Hooker" in "The Sting," opposite Harry Connick Jr., and "Velma Kelly" in "Chicago."

Ian Anthony Dale

Ian Anthony Dale was most recently seen in the 11th and final season of the "The Walking Dead" as "Tomi," a former surgeon with a British accent. He is currently recurring in "All Rise," as the super smooth DA "Louis Bravo." After three seasons starring as "Lieutenant Jim Koto" on "Murder In The First," from creator Steven Bochco, Dale found himself pulling double duty starring as "Adam Noshimuri" on nine seasons of "Hawaii Five-0," and two seasons as "Deputy Secretary of Defense Harris Edwards" on the summer thriller "Salvation."

Dale's breakout role was in the series "The Event," and his additional television credits include a series regular role on "Surface," and recurring roles on "Day Break," "24," and "Criminal Minds." He also has appeared on "American Horror Story," and "The Mentalist," as well as all three shows in the "CSI" franchise. His feature film credits include "The Hangover," "Tekken," "The Bucket List," and "Mr. 3000." Dale can be seen in the Robin Swicord-directed feature "Wakefield," opposite Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner.

The son of an Olympic hockey player, Dale once dreamed of a career in professional sports. After a debilitating injury in high school, Dale refocused his energy from the baseball field to the stage. He graduated high school with best actor honors and continued to perfect his craft at the University of Wisconsin, where he earned his BA in film. Upon graduation, Dale headed to Los Angeles, where he worked for two years as a set builder, and soon after began pursuing acting roles.

Tazbah Rose Chavez

Tazbah Rose Chavez is a performance poet turned director and television writer. She is a citizen of the Bishop Paiute Tribe, from the Nüümü, Diné and San Carlos Apache tribes. She is a co-executive producer/episodic director on "Reservation Dogs," producer/episodic director on "Rutherford Falls" and was a staff writer and consultant for "Resident Alien." Additionally, Tazbah directed for "Sex Lives of College Girls" and is a Writer/Director on Fox's upcoming new series, Accused.

She has performed her poetry in acclaimed spaces, such as the Smithsonian - National Museum of the American Indian, Meow Wolf and the Grand Performances Stage, to name a few. She holds a degree in American Indian Studies from UCLA and is the former co-chair of the Native American and Indigenous Writer's Committee at the Writer's Guild of America.